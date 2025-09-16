Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold saw his Champions League debut for Real Madrid end prematurely as he was forced off within only five minutes due to injury.

The English defender picked up an apparent hamstring injury in the club’s league phase opener against Marseille, going down after just three minutes as it became apparent he wouldn’t be able to continue.

He was replaced by veteran defender Dani Carvajal, who he managed to get the nod over on the night but has previously struggled to start ahead of in LaLiga this term.

It acts as further disappointment for the 26-year-old, who has endured a patchy start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival from boyhood club Liverpool in the summer and was most recently left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for England’s World Cup qualifiers in September.

Alexander-Arnold left the Reds on frosty terms, departing towards the end of his contract after 20 years at the club he grew up supporting.

While his parting memory was lifting the Premier League title, he was notably booed by Liverpool fans in the game that followed the announcement of his departure, a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in May.

He may have been bracing himself for a hostile reception upon his return to Anfield in the Champions League after Liverpool and Real Madrid were drawn to face each other on Tuesday 4 November.

However, he could now face a race against time make fitness for that clash, depending on the severity of the injury.