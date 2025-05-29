Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Zubimendi as Man Utd near first signing
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season as a flurry of transfer activity begins
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football. Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical.
Arsenal close in on Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
The Gunners have made the 26-year-old their primary target in the summer transfer window and are reported to have met the Spain international's £51m release clause.
A medical is said to be booked for the coming days.
Boss Mikel Arteta will hope Zubimendi's reported arrival will kickstart a strong summer of recruitment in a bid to make the next step with his Arsenal side.
Arteta is facing questions after three successive seasons of finishing second in the Premier League, with the most recent campaign seen as a regression after failing to capitalise on Manchester City's drop-off.
The Gunners are also thought to be in the market for a striker, having seen Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffer serious injuries in the second half of last season.
Atletico Madrid target big-money deal for Spurs defender?
Atletico Madrid are poised to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Cristian Romero.
Sky Sports reports that the Spaniards would like the Argentine defender, but Spurs, now with Champions League football next season after winning the Europa League, will quote €70m (£58.7m) for the World Cup winner.
Villarreal's Alex Baena is another target for Atleti, who are only willing to part with €45m (£37.7m) for Romero.
Inter Milan line up Marseille star to bolster wide options
Champions League finalists Inter Milan look poised for a busy summer once again with the Italians ready to sign Luis Henrique from Marseille, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The fee will be €23m (£19.3m) plus up to €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses depending on the team’s success in the Champions League over the next few seasons.
Personal terms are not thought to be a problem, with a five-year deal ready for the Brazilian winger, who has seven goals in 33 Ligue 1 games this season.
Barcelona begin talks over Marcus Rashford move?
Marcus Rashford could move to Barcelona this summer with Aston Villa failing to meet the clause to make his loan from Manchester United permanent.
Rashford’s agent has begun talks with Barcelona director Deco in Spain, reports the Mail.
Rashford has three years remaining on his contract and is unlikely to play for United again after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim. Rashford, 27, has wages worth £315,000 per week and United are likely to accept a fee of around £40m.
Liverpool considered Matheus Cunha move before shifting focus
Liverpool opted against joining the race to sign Matheus Cunha, with Man United in the clear to complete a £62.5m deal.
The Reds believed their depth in that position, from out wide or just behind the No. 9, was adequate, reports the Mail.
The depth and the pursuit, or priority, of Florian Wirtz that is.
How will Martin Zubimendi fit into Arsenal's line-up?a
Martin Zubimendi is will boost Arsenal and their pursuit of the final step next term to win one of the two biggest trophies.
For £51m, it’s a statement signing for the Gunners, but how will he contribute for Mikel Arteta?
The Independent’s Adam Clery took a look at the Spaniard and just what he brings.
Chelsea settle on four striker shortlist to solve striker problem?
Chelsea have a Conference League final to focus on, but after that the Blues are expected to hit the transfer market with intent.
It’s no secret that Chelsea will prioritise a striker, with the Independent’s Miguel Delaney reporting last week that Hugo Ekitike is top of that list.
Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol adds the list is up to four, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres among those being analysed.
Nicolas Jackson can expect competition from next season, it would seem.
Arsenal finalising Martin Zubimendi deal
This one has been brewing for a few months now but it appears Arsenal will seal their move for Martin Zubimendi sooner rather than later.
It is being widely reported that Arsenal have met the conditions of the £51m release clause in Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad and that personal terms won’t be an issue for the defensive midfielder.
Jonathan Tah undergoing medical for Bayern move
It looks like the expected move of Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich will be completed shortly.
According to Sky Germany Tah has been undergoing his medical today and the 29-year-old centre-back will sign a four-year deal with the Bundesliga champions after being out of contract at Bayer Leverkusen at the end of next month.
Jeffrey Schlupp to leave Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp will leave Crystal Palace this summer, after almost nine years at Selhurst Park.
The 32-year-old has made 247 appearances for the club since joining from Leicester City in January 2017, scoring 19 times, although he spent the second half of this season on loan at Celtic, winning the Scottish Premiership title.
Schlupp said: "It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club. I've met some great people – the chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.”
