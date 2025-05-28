Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd close in on Matheus Cunha as Bruno Fernandes decision set to be made
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season as a flurry of transfer activity set to begin
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
Transfer news LIVE
The transfer window, though not yet officially open, rolls on today as the rumour mill churns to feed the insatiable desire of football fans begging for their club to invest yet more millions in an oft-misguided bid to improve their squad. And Manchester United appear to be closing in on a deal...
Amorim on transfer plans: 'We don't need a big squad'
Ruben Amorim had this to say on United’s transfer plans for the summer, amid reports that the squad will be culled after their disastrous season and with no European fixtures for the upcoming campaign.
“Without the Champions League, we also don't need a big squad,” he explained in Kuala Lumpur on their post-season tour.
"We can control the squad in a better way. Then we have a plan, that is to bring in some new players, but our big plan is to improve the team we have, to improve the academy. It's a good opportunity to see the young players and sometimes we have surprises like Ayden [Heaven], who every time he has played, has proved that he's a first-team player.”
Ruben Amorim reveals Man United transfer stance after Europa League final failure
Cunha granted permission to undergo medical
Big news to round off the night!
According to PA, Manchester United have have been granted permission by Wolves to finalise a deal to sign Matheus Cunha.
Wolves were unwilling to negotiate on terms but United have now met the release clause, with the Brazil international set to undergo a medical.
Tottenham offered the chance to sign Sane
Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to Sky Sports.
The German international is set to become a free agent next month when his contract expires at Bayern Munich.
Spurs are now a far more attractive prospect after qualifying for Champions League football through their Europa League triumph.
Yamal extends contract
Lamine Yamal has extended his contract that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031.
Knocking any extravagant rumours of a shock Yamal transfer on the head early, I see.
Man United make contact with Wolves over Cunha release clause
Manchester United have made contact with Wolves to discuss paying Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m release clause, according to Sky Sports.
The stumbling block could be over installments, with United having so far offered to pay the fee over five years. Wolves are demanding for the terms of the clause to be met, which state that the £62.5m is paid in three parts over two years.
Conte's future at Napoli yet to be confirmed
Antonio Conte might have just led Napoli to the Scudetto, but his future at the club remains up in the air.
That’s according to Sky Sports, who say the ex-Spurs and Chelsea boss had three-hour meeting today with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Tah to swap Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich
Sky Sports reports that Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, whose contract expires this summer, is close to joining Bayern Munich.
The teams are in conversation over a potential fee for him to join Bayern in time for the Club World Cup.
Manchester United and Barcelona were reportedly also interested but have missed out to the German giants.
Newcastle enter race to sign Delap
Newcastle have thrown their hat into the ring to sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, a standout for the club despite their slide back into the Championship.
Manchester United are the frontrunners for his signature, while Chelsea are also interested, but Newcastle will hope their return to the Champions League will sway the England under-21 international.
The Magpies are also reportedly interested in Brighton’s Joao Pedro, the i reports.
Mohamed Salah reveals Saudi Arabia transfer plan
Mohamed Salah said that he would have gone to the Saudi Pro-League this summer if he had not signed a new deal with Liverpool.
The Egyptian revealed he held “serious” talks with the cash-rich Saudi league. Al-Ittihad had bid £150m for him in 2023 and there was renewed interest from the division in recent months.
Liverpool rejected that but risked losing Salah on a free transfer this year, as his contract entered its final few months and after the forward described himself as “more out than in”.
