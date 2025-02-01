Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd want Tel as Spurs rejected, Garnacho latest, Villa eye Rashford, Chelsea chase Ferguson

✕ Close 'Watkins is our striker' - Emery reacts to Villa's evening of transfer speculation

Arsenal target Ollie Watkins is “happy to stay” at Aston Villa after Jhon Duran was sold to Saudi club Al-Nassr in a £64m deal before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners were preparing a spectacular second bid the England international after an an opening offer was rejected, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. But Duran’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr may end Arsenal’s hopes as Aston Villa are unlikely to sell both strikers this month.

Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave. Tottenham have agreed a £50m deal but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs – who Tel is reported to have rejected.

That may depend on selling Alejandro Garnacho, however, with United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.

