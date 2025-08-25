Transfer news live: Isak to Liverpool latest, Arsenal and Spurs battle for defender, Mainoo to leave Man Utd?
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
Tottenham are sounding out attacking alternatives to Eberechi Eze after rivals Arsenal dramatically swooped to beat Thomas Frank’s side to his signature.
Arsenal confirmed a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - and the boyhood Gunners fan was unveiled at the Emirates before the Premier League match against Leeds. It leaves Spurs in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, with Man City’s Savinho topping their list. However, The Independent understands both clubs are still very far apart when it comes to agreeing a price for the Brazilian.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”, but the Magpies boss insists he won’t be left striker-short by the end of the window.
Elsewhere, Manchester United may be tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, with Al-Ittihad targeting the midfielder. They continue to be hampered with goalkeeping struggles, but it is their city rivals that could strengthen in that department, with Manchester City agreeing personal terms with PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Kostas Tsimikas off to Italy?
Roma are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas on loan, according to Di Marzio.
Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Tsimikas has fallen to third choice at Anfield and is expected to find pastures new before the transfer deadline.
Real Betis still working on Antony move
Real Betis are still working on deal to sign Antony from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Talks are ongoing to agree terms and try get a green light on the deal structure.
Antony starred on loan for Betis last season, scoring nine goals and notching five assists.
Mainoo would consider move away from Man Utd
Kobbie Mainoo would consider a move away from Manchester United in the final week of the window if the club receive a suitable offer, according to talkSPORT.
Mainoo is yet to feature for United this season and Ruben Amorim said yesterday that he is directly competing with Bruno Fernandes for a place in the side.
Wolves hoping to complete double deal
Wolves are expected to close out a deal for Girona’s Ladislav Krejci soon, with that one worth around €30m.
While a verbal agreement is in place for that deal, the club have also submitted a bid of around €20m for Getafe striker Christantus Uche, with “talks ongoing with player’s camp” according to Fabrizio Romano.
Could that latter move open the door for Jorgen Strand Larsen to leave this summer?
Thomas Frank has said he only wants to sign players who are desperate to play for Tottenham, after Eberechi Eze snubbed the club for Arsenal.
Eze was set to move to Spurs before Arsenal stepped up their interest following an injury to forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners matched Tottenham’s bid for the Crystal Palace midfielder and Eze, who was released by Arsenal aged 13, chose the Emirates Stadium as his new home.
The blow leaves Frank with few attacking options. Richarlison scored two goals against Burnley last weekend and is set to continue in attack at Manchester City on Saturday, while new signing Mohammed Kudus made an impressive league debut. Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson are also options on the wings, and Dominic Solanke is fit, but injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, and the departure of Heung min-Son, leave Spurs short of resources.
Donnarumma deal remains complicated
Manchester City still insist that they do not want to sell Ederson this summer, with Galatasaray interested in the Brazilian ‘keeper.
City are said to have agreed personal terms with Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for Ederson, with the PSG ‘keeper now training away from his teammates.
However, any move for the Italian hinges on Ederson leaving the club, and it seems that City are blocking that move for now.
Transfer deadline day is fast approaching with a number of big moves still to be completed.
Several clubs have made notable additions between now and the end of last season, with a mini-window that opened up ahead of the Club World Cup facilitating moves for players including Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki among others.
And the transfers have ramped up since the window re-opened on 16 June, with moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres reaching into £60m territory while Liverpool paid a club-record £100m for Florian Wirtz, with that deal potentially becoming a Premier League record.
Almost every club in the Premier League remains keen on at least one addition before the end of the window, with the deadline to secure the last few deals fast approaching.
Here’s everything you need to know about the final days of the window:
Liverpool to return with another Isak bid?
Newcastle are “braced for a second bid” from Liverpool for Alexander Isak, according to the i paper.
The club rejected Liverpool’s initial £110m offer for the Sweden striker earlier this month, though they are anticipating another offer to come after the two clubs face off at St James’ Park tonight.
Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the final days of a torrid transfer window.
With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies needed to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level, but despite boss Eddie Howe making it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, Newcastle have missed out on several of their top targets so far.
Benjamin Sesko was one high-profile target to opt against a move to St James Park, while key striker Alexander Isak has blown his relationship with the club as he chases a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.
Newcastle have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, and started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – but have been thwarted in attempts to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and James Trafford since then.
And it means that there are a big few days ahead for the Magpies ahead of the transfer deadline on 1 September, with the club needing to strengthen in several key positions.
Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:
