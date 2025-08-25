Transfer news live: Arsenal and Spurs battle for Leverkusen defender, Man Utd want Lammens, Isak to Liverpool update
Tottenham are sounding out attacking alternatives to Eberechi Eze after rivals Arsenal dramatically swooped to beat Thomas Frank’s side to his signature.
Arsenal confirmed a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - and the boyhood Gunners fan was unveiled at the Emirates before the Premier League match against Leeds. It leaves Spurs in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, with Man City’s Savinho topping their list. However, The Independent understands both clubs are still very far apart when it comes to agreeing a price for the Brazilian.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”, but the Magpies boss insists he won’t be left striker-short by the end of the window.
Elsewhere, Manchester United may be tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, with Al-Ittihad targeting the midfielder. They continue to be hampered with goalkeeping struggles, but it is their city rivals that could strengthen in that department, with Manchester City agreeing personal terms with PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Porto in for Kiwior
Porto are expected to bid once more for Jakub Kiwior, despite Arsenal rejecting an opening offer in July.
According to Fabrizio Romano, “if Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kiwior do leave before the deadline, Arsenal could add one more player”, likely to be a defender.
The Gunners are asking for around £26m for the Poland international.
Arsenal also in for Hincapie!
We could be set for another battle between the north London rivals here!
David Ornstein now reports that Arsenal are also working on a deal for Hincapie, with the Ecuadorian apparently prioritising the Gunners over any other club.
There are “efforts ongoing to make [the] fee more realistic than [the] €60m clause”, adds Ornstein.
Spurs make approach for Leverkusen defender
Tottenham have made an approach for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The deal would be an initial loan with an obligation to buy for around €60m, which is the same value as the Ecuadorian’s release clause.
Milan targeting striker after Boniface fails medical
AC Milan target Victor Boniface has “failed his medical tests” at the Italian club and will return to Bayer Leverkusen, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Nigerian striker has returned to Germany “despite [a] verbal agreement for [a] €5m loan fee and €24m buy clause”.
Spurs see €70m bid rejected
Tottenham have seen a €70m bid for Como’s Nico Paz turned down by the Italian club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
“Real have €10m buy back clause in 2026 but will compensate Como in future,” adds the Italian, with Madrid wanting the youngster to stay in Italy for one more season.
Manchester United are in talks with Antwerp about a £17.3m move for the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Andre Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford but Ruben Amorim is advancing in his attempts to add more competition for places.
And Lammens, a Belgium Under-21 international, could become United’s fifth summer signing after forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko and wing-back Diego Leon.
Leeds agree fee for Leicester defender James Justin
Leeds have agreed an £8m fee with Leicester for full-back James Justin as Daniel Farke is closing in on his 10th summer signing.
The deal could rise to £10m, depending on add-ons, and would take the promoted club’s spending in this transfer window past £100m.
And Justin’s arrival would enable Farke to strengthen his defence after Leeds conceded five goals in Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal.
