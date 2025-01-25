Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare bid for Man Utd star, Arsenal learn Sesko decision, record Cunha bid and more
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely. Garnacho is a reported target for Chelsea, meanwhile.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Manchester United admit club at risk of failing financial fair play rules if losses continue
Manchester United have admitted they are at risk of failing Financial Fair Play if they carry on losing money.
United told a supporters’ group that further ticket price rises could follow as they bid to improve their financial position and seek to avoid breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
United lost £113m in the last financial year and £305m over three years while new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire for putting some tickets at Old Trafford up to £66.
Ruben Amorim not sure if Marcus Rashford will stay or go
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said he does not know if Marcus Rashford will stay or go in the final days of the January transfer window.
Rashford was seen training with his United team-mates on Wednesday morning but he was not included in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Europa League win over Rangers, with Amorim naming only nine of 12 substitutes. Rashford has not played for United since December 12.
Enzo Maresca does not rule out move for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he is happy with his squad but would not rule out a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in January.
Representatives for the 20-year-old were in attendance as Chelsea beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday amid reports the club hold an interest.
Maresca, who is likely to be without Mykhailo Mudryk for an extended period as the Ukrainian awaits the outcome of an FA investigation into doping, handed a Premier League debut to academy graduate Tyrique George during the 3-1 win, after being left with only three available senior wide forwards.
Chelsea consider Alejandro Garnacho bid
Chelsea are considering a bid for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sky Sports.
Garnacho played the entire match against Rangers on Thursday, with Ruben Amorim addressing his future.
"He's playing for Manchester United," he said when asked whether he may have played his final game for the club. "He was really important for us today. Let's see in the next days.
"I think he's improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and also outside, changing positions. He's improving the recovery position. You can see it.
"For the whole 90 minutes, he's always there recovering and helping. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more."
And now Sky Sports claim a bid could arrive from the Blues, with Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended by the Football Association in December and neither Christopher Nkunku or Joao Felix able to find their best form.
Mikel Arteta keen on warm-weather camp for Arsenal after ‘super-busy schedule’
Arsenal are close to formalising a warm-weather training camp in Dubai following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb which put them on the brink of automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16.
Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scored in a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium which meant Arsenal could even afford to lose their final group fixture in Girona next week and still be assured of a direct passage through to the next phase.
Arsenal will face Newcastle in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park on February 5.
Adeyemi in talks with Napoli?
News broke over the last couple of days that Napoli have entered talks with Karim Adeyemi as the club keep tabs on alternatives to Alejandro Garnacho.
Patrick Berger of Sky DE reports that Napoli are willing to pay an overall package of €52.5m, while other reports state that the club are still in talks with Man Utd over Garnacho.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful surgery on his ACL
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on his ACL injury.
The 27-year-old is set to miss the rest of the season after he was injured during the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United 10 days ago.
Sharing partner Raiane Lima’s post on his Instagram story, Jesus is pictured in a hospital bed.
Alongside the photograph is the Portugueseword for surgery, “cirgurgia”, followed by a tick.
Arsenal confirmed the extent of Jesus’ injury in a statement last week.
Rashford's Barcelona hopes 'dwindle'
Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy reported yesterday that Marcus Rashford’s hopes of joining Barcelona this month are “receding by the day”.
The Catalan clubs need to “create salary space” in order to sign Rashford, but they are “having issues trimming the squad”, with Eric Garcia having decided to stay and Ansu Fati not wanting to leave.
Reddy does not rule out a move though, saying it would be “opportunistic” and late in the window if it were to happen.
Andoni Iraola interview: The reluctant coach leading a post-Pep tactical revolution
When Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth suddenly find themselves against a massed defence, or with an attacking avenue blocked, they are given an instruction that is rare in modern football. That is, really, no instruction at all. Trust yourself.
“I sometimes value much more a player carrying the ball and forcing things to happen,” Iraola explains. “I think when you play too positional – one, two touches to find a free man – you sometimes lose the initiative from the players to just take their man on and attack the spaces.”
