Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare bid for Man Utd star, Arsenal learn Sesko decision, record Cunha bid and more
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also looking for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.
Leipzig in for Southampton youngster?
According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig are targeting a move for Southampton forward Tyler Dibling.
Florian Plettenberg says that the German side “are willing to pay €30m for the winger”.
However, “Southampton want significantly more” than that fee, as they believe the 18-year-old will develop into a top player.
The Saints are also hoping to extend Dibling’s contract beyond the current deal, which runs until 2027.
Borussia Dortmund exit talks over Marcus Rashford move after key stumbling block
Borussia Dortmund have walked away from talks to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, reports the Mail.
The Bundesliga side were interested in the 27-year-old, but the England forward’s huge wages, thought to be in the range of £350,000-per-week, have proven to be a key stumbling block.
Dortmund could turn their attention to Brentford’s Kevin Schade, but the Bees would demand a big fee thought to be worth £45m.
Chelsea consider Alejandro Garnacho bid
Chelsea are considering a bid for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sky Sports.
Garnacho played the entire match against Rangers on Thursday, with Ruben Amorim addressing his future.
"He's playing for Manchester United," he said when asked whether he may have played his final game for the club. "He was really important for us today. Let's see in the next days.
"I think he's improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and also outside, changing positions. He's improving the recovery position. You can see it.
"For the whole 90 minutes, he's always there recovering and helping. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more."
And now Sky Sports claim a bid could arrive from the Blues, with Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended by the Football Association in December and neither Christopher Nkunku or Joao Felix able to find their best form.
Seering pace and plenty of goals: Can Omar Marmoush fill the Man City void left by Julian Alvarez?
Around 36 hours before Omar Marmoush was announced as Manchester City’s third signing in four days, the case for him had never seemed stronger. There was more than one dramatic comeback in the Champions League this week and, as they prepared for what proved a shellacking at Paris Saint-Germain, City may have noted the scoreline from Spain: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen, with both of the victors’ goals by Julian Alvarez.
They took his tally to 16 goals for the season, nine in his last 12 outings. Pep Guardiola has a policy of letting players leave if they want to and Atletico’s £82m offer was persuasive, but the Argentinian was a favourite of the City manager. He left a void that Marmoush will be charged with filling, of being a Swiss army knife of an attacking option: starter and substitute, striker and No 10 and player who can come inside from a starting berth on the sides, a sidekick for Erling Haaland or a deputy for him. Full of pace and goals, Marmoush may be better equipped than Alvarez for the job of a quasi-winger; that never suited the World Cup winner, but his work rate was such that Guardiola even employed him as a No 8 on occasion.
Adeyemi in talks with Napoli?
News broke over the last couple of days that Napoli have entered talks with Karim Adeyemi as the club keep tabs on alternatives to Alejandro Garnacho.
Patrick Berger of Sky DE reports that Napoli are willing to pay an overall package of €52.5m, while other reports state that the club are still in talks with Man Utd over Garnacho.
Zinchenko 'expected to leave' this month
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to leave Arsenal this month.
Borussia Dortmund are the club being linked with the Ukrainian, having missed out on Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, and the report states that Zinchenko “is currently rated as Dortmund’s top target”.
Mikel Arteta keen on warm-weather camp for Arsenal after ‘super-busy schedule’
Arsenal are close to formalising a warm-weather training camp in Dubai following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb which put them on the brink of automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16.
Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scored in a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium which meant Arsenal could even afford to lose their final group fixture in Girona next week and still be assured of a direct passage through to the next phase.
Arsenal will face Newcastle in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park on February 5.
Calamitous Manchester City crash towards the unthinkable as PSG strike critical Champions League blow
Now Manchester City are found on the wrong side of the dotted line. With a game to go, they have sunk to their lowest point. Crowned officially the best team in Europe 19 months ago, the standings say they are now only the 25th finest in this competition. Pep Guardiola believes a table with a surreal look tells a truth. “Of course,” he said. “It’s the points we had.”
City were not merely beaten by Paris Saint-Germain. They were battered, their flaws highlighted by the team who had looked the Champions League’s greatest underachievers. City were overpowered, overrun, overcome. Collapsing, capitulating, they met their match in Paris. “They were better,” said Guardiola. “They were quicker, faster, they win the duels with the ball.”
Marmoush speaks after joining City
In his first comments after joining City, Omar Marmoush said that “this is a day I will never forget”.
“To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.
“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.
“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture.
“I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team,” he added.
Man City complete signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush
Manchester City have taken their spending past £120m in a week by bringing in forward Omar Marmoush for €70m (£59m).
The Egypt international has joined from Eintracht Frankfurt to give City three signings in four days, after Abdukodir Khusanov on Monday and Vitor Reis on Tuesday.
Marmoush, who is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season, passed a medical in Manchester and has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.
