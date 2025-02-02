Transfer news LIVE! Rashford close to Man Utd exit, Chilwell leaving Chelsea, Arsenal hit by striker blow
The transfer window closes tomorrow as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Aston Villa are closing in on a loan move for Marcus Rashford and The Independent understands talks are “progressing” with Manchester United to secure a deal. Arsenal target Ollie Watkins is meanwhile “happy to stay” at Villa after Jhon Duran was sold to Saudi club Al-Nassr in a £64m deal before the transfer deadline.
Elsewhere, Mathys Tel is now expected to stay at Bayern Munich. Tottenham had agreed a £50m deal but Tel is reported to have rejected the move, while Arsenal and Manchester United had both been interested in the teenager. The Gunners have been hit with another blow as Matheus Cunha has committed to signing a new contract with Wolves. The forward, another Arsenal target, will not be moving in this window.
Finally, Spurs are now interested in Alejandro Garnacho despite United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger.
West Ham agree loan move for Ferguson
West Ham have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign striker Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old will head to London today to complete a medical having made his first appearance for the Seagulls in their 7-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Ben Chilwell to Crystal Palace?
Crystal Palace are set to offer Ben Chilwell a way out of his Chelsea hell.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Palace are close to getting agreement done with the Blues to sign the left-back on loan until June.
The decision is said to be up to the player now but any prospect of game-time at Stamford Bridge is remote, with Enzo Maresca having frozen him out and not included the England international in his Premier League squad
Wolves edge closer to new centre-back
Wolves are very close to signing Lens centre-back Kevin Danso, according to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph.
The deal is now a straight loan for rest of the season after bids of up to just under £21m were turned down.
Chilwell close to Chelsea exit
Ben Chilwell is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace as he looks to end his exile with Chelsea.
A series of injuries and inconsistent time on the pitch have derailed his career with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca saying that the left-back is not in his plans.
Tariq Lamptey off to Ajax
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is heading to Ajax, according to the Daily Mail.
The Dutch giants are apparently ready to pay a cut price £1.5m for 24-year-old Lamptey as the full-back is out of contract this summer.
Lamptey has scored five times in 114 appearances for Brighton since joining from Chelsea in 2020 and he has previously been linked with the likes of Leicester, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Wolves and Sporting Lisbon.
Wolves announce new Cunha contract
Wolves have confirmed that Matheus Cunha has signed a new contract until 2029.
The new deal includes a release clause of £60m, which will be active from the summer.
Cunha signed the deal following Wolves’ victory over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.
David Datro Fofana back at Chelsea
Chelsea have recalled David Datro Fofana from his loan spell at Turkish club Goztepe due to a major knee injury that will rule him out until next season.
The Ivory Coast international will now do his rehabilitation at Cobham, which also frees up an international loan spot for Chelsea to send another player overseas on a temporary basis.
Fofana scored two goals in nine matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season and has previously had spells on loan at Burnley and Union Berlin since his £10m move from Molde in 2023.
Man Utd sign teenager Ayden Heaven from Arsenal
Manchester United have signed England Under-19s defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.
The 18-year-old, who cost an undisclosed compensation fee, has inked a four-and-a-half-year contract and will link up with the first-team squad.
Heaven joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old in 2019 and made his senior debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup in October.
"I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality," he said.
"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be."
Chelsea to battle Manchester United for Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel
Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although any move is likelier in the summer.
There may also be competition at that point from Manchester United, who have a long-standing interest in the Swiss international.
Chelsea have started to consider their goalkeeping situation after some high-profile errors from current No. 1 Robert Sanchez.
Despite Enzo Maresca publicly backing the Spanish shot-stopper, the Blues have identified Kobel as a candidate who fits a lot of the criteria they prefer in a goalkeeper.
Dortmund are nevertheless resistant to even considering anything for the 27-year-old right now, especially in the midst of a run to the Champions League play-off round, with Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk securing 10th place in the table.
