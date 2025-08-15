Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Liverpool in talks for Guehi, Spurs and Arsenal battle for Eze, Man Utd to offload Sancho

Follow all the latest transfer rumours, gossip and signings

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Michael Jones
Friday 15 August 2025 03:02 EDT
Comments
Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker warn Arsenal will not achieve Premier League victory in 2026

The new Premier League season starts tonight and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings.

Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and have their sights on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brighton midfielder. First they will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer. The Reds also hold an interest in Alexander Isak, who is trying to force a move away from Newcastle, but they will need to spend big money to secure him.

Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face and battle with Arsenal for his services.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:

Recommended

Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.

As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.

Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.

Tottenham have opened talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Eberechi Eze (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham have opened talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Eberechi Eze (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
Mike Jones15 August 2025 08:02

Chelsea agree personal terms with Garnacho

Let’s begin the day with some Chelsea news.

The Blues have agreed personal terms with Alejandro Garnacho, reports Fabrizio Romano, but remain apart from Manchester United in their valuation of the winger.

United have made Garnacho available for £50m but Chelsea believe they can secure him for less.

United, meanwhile, are point to the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal for more than £50m as a reason for Garnacho’s market value. Though the Old Trafford hierarchy want to offload Garnacho he isn’t a big strain on the books and United can afford to hold out for the price they want.

A developing story and one to keep an eye on.

Chelsea are interested in Alejandro Garnacho (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea are interested in Alejandro Garnacho (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Mike Jones15 August 2025 07:56

Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest transfer news and updates.

We’ll have all the latest gossip, rumours and done deals throughout the day so let’s go into it...

Mike Jones15 August 2025 07:53

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in