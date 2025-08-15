Transfer news live: Liverpool in talks for Guehi, Spurs and Arsenal battle for Eze, Man Utd to offload Sancho
The new Premier League season starts tonight and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings.
Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and have their sights on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brighton midfielder. First they will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer. The Reds also hold an interest in Alexander Isak, who is trying to force a move away from Newcastle, but they will need to spend big money to secure him.
Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face and battle with Arsenal for his services.
Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges
Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.
As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.
Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.
Chelsea agree personal terms with Garnacho
Let’s begin the day with some Chelsea news.
The Blues have agreed personal terms with Alejandro Garnacho, reports Fabrizio Romano, but remain apart from Manchester United in their valuation of the winger.
United have made Garnacho available for £50m but Chelsea believe they can secure him for less.
United, meanwhile, are point to the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal for more than £50m as a reason for Garnacho’s market value. Though the Old Trafford hierarchy want to offload Garnacho he isn’t a big strain on the books and United can afford to hold out for the price they want.
A developing story and one to keep an eye on.
