Transfer news live: Isak forcing Liverpool move, Donnarumma’s agent rages over Man Utd deal, Chelsea agree Garnacho terms
Follow all the latest transfer rumours, gossip and signings
Just a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.
Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, but the Reds may be encouraged by Isak’s insistence that his Newcastle career is over, with it reported that he will not wish to reintegrate with the side, even if he stays beyond the deadline. Should he force Newcastle’s hand over a sale, Liverpool will be the key beneficiaries.
Manchester United, meanhwhile, have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Italian shot-stopper now looking certain to leave PSG off the back of a stellar 2024/25 campaign. He was entirely left out of their squad to face Tottenham in the Super Cup, with Luis Enrique opting for new signing Lucas Chevalier between the sticks, and his agent is furious at PSG’s handling of the situation. It comes after United unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday, completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim.
Spurs are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate. Thomas Frank’s side are in need of a creator following the long-term injury to James Maddison and are also in talks for Manchester City’s Savinho.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
PSG sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi for reported £54.5m
Paris St Germain have completed the signing of defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.
The Ukraine international has agreed a five-year contract with the European champions in a deal reportedly worth an initial £54.5million, plus £2.6m in performance-related add-ons.
Zabarnyi, 22, joined the Cherries in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv and went on to make 86 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.
Isak moves out of Newcastle home to force Liverpool transfer
Alexander Isak has moved out of his Newcastle home in a bid to force a transfer to Liverpool, according to The Times.
His home in the North East was put on the rental market the day after he was omitted from Newcastle United’s players and families day.
The 25-year-old was the only member of Newcastle’s first-team squad not allowed at the bonding day held at the club’s training ground last week.
The striker’s desire to leave is so strong that he has moved out of the property in Ponteland, with the owner now seeking new tenants.
Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges
Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.
As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.
Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.
Chelsea agree personal terms with Garnacho
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Alejandro Garnacho, reports Fabrizio Romano, but the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the winger.
The Blues want to pay around £30m but Manchester United point to the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal for more than £50m as evidence for Garnacho’s market price.
Donnarumma's agent fumes with PSG over Man Utd deal
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over their handling of his future.
The goalkeeper is determined to leave PSG this summer, with Manchester United pushing hard to sign the Italian who lifted the Champions League last season.
He was entirely left out of their squad to face Tottenham in the Super Cup tonight, with Luis Enrique opting for new signing Lucas Chevalier instead.
Raiola told Sky Sports: “We are shocked by PSG. There’s zero respect by the club after 4 years together. We will consider the situation also with our legal team
“We will consider solutions now, maybe in Premier League there will be clubs able to pay what’s needed. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for big money. They talk about respect, but it’s only about the money.”
Transfer news live
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals in the Premier League and beyond. There’s still plenty of business to be done over the next two weeks before deadline day, so let’s get started...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments