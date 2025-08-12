Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Spurs target Eze, Man Utd learn Donnarumma fee

'Everything in play' over Isak future - Howe

Just a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.

Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward, with it now seeming increasingly likely the 25-year-old will stay put on Tyneside.

Manchester United, meanhwhile, have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Italian shot-stopper now looking certain to leave PSG off the back of a stellar 2024/25 campaign. He was entirely left out of their squad to face Tottenham in the Super Cup, with Luis Enrique opting for new signing Lucas Chevalier between the sticks. It comes after United unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday, completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim.

Spurs are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate. Thomas Frank’s side are in need of a creator following the long-term injury to James Maddison and are also in talks for Manchester City’s Savinho.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: