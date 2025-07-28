Transfer news live: Liverpool target Isak after Diaz deal, Arsenal want Eze, Man Utd latest

Related video: Arteta wants Gyokeres to join Arsenal's pre-season tour

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.

Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: