Transfer news live: Liverpool target Isak after Diaz deal, Arsenal want Eze, Man Utd latest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool agree deal for Luis Diaz
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool could submit bid for Isak this week
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool are readying to submit an official bid for Alexander Isak this week having boosted their financial power with a deal to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.
Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, has admitted there was ‘no chance’ Isak would be meeting up with the squad in Asia which gives rise to an expected move away from the club.
The club value Isak at £150m but it will be tough to extract that price out of Liverpool though a high bid - somewhere between £100-£130m - is expected.
The Magpies will need to decide whether it is worth cashing in on Isak or forcing him to stay as he has three years left on his current deal.
Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze
Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze now that the deal for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is complete.
Mikel Arteta‘s side are Eze's top choice, as has previously been reported by The Independent, and those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks.
Arsenal are hoping to agree a fee that comes to £60m, rather than the reported £68m clause, although on terms that are also amenable to Palace.
Although there has not yet been any formal contact between the two clubs, the suggestions are that both will be flexible, amid good relations between the two boardrooms.
Arsenal complete Viktor Gyokeres signing
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, for a final fee of €63m (£55m) with a further €10m to potentially be paid in add-ons (totalling £64m).
The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract.
The purchase marks the end of an 18-month hunt for a number-nine from Arsenal, who have been insistent on signing a goalscorer for the “here and now”.
Gyokeres’ arrival also marks the end of a hard period of negotiations with Sporting, who were insistent on more achievable add-ons. At one point, the deal dragged on and stalled over a potential add-on of €5m.
Viktor Gyokeres signs five-year deal with Arsenal worth up to £64m
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Liverpool accept €75m Luis Diaz bid from Bayern Munich
Liverpool have accepted a €75m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, who asked to leave Anfield and is now set to join the German champions.
The Colombian winger, who is currently in Tokyo with Liverpool on their pre-season tour, will leave on Sunday or Monday to complete the formalities of his move.
Liverpool had long insisted Diaz was not for sale but reluctantly agreed to his request to go.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments