Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea make move for Ivan Toney as Man United finally agree £50m Manuel Ugarte deal
Transfer deadline day is Friday and several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
Liverpool have still yet to complete their first signing of the transfer window, which shuts on Friday - but two incoming deals could be quickly completed after Giorgi Mamardashvili had a medical and news emerged of interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.
Meanwhile the future of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is still unclear; he has been linked with Manchester United most recently but although reports say he’s open to a move to Old Trafford, talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have to take place first over his £300,000 a week wages and what happens to it if he moves on a lower salary elsewhere. Chelsea, meanwhile, want Jadon Sancho in a swap deal - and Victor Osimhen’s agent gave the Blues a boost by saying he’s not going to Saudi Arabia.
Elsewhere, there are reports and rumours surrounding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, as more deals try to get crammed in before deadline day.
Follow the latest transfer news and updates in today’s live blog below:
Sterling “prioritising Chelsea contract situation before any transfer talks”
The Athletic reports that it is Raheem Sterling’s intention to “resolve his contractual situation” with Chelsea before discussing a move away with other clubs.
Sterling has three years left on his contract, with a weekly wage of more than £300,000, though he has been told he is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for the future.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United among others, but he wants “further dialogue with Chelsea in the coming days, prior to potentially choosing a new club,” says David Ornstein.
Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino purchase
The Arsenal boss spoke about his new signing saying:
“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.
“Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.
“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”
James Rodriguez has completed a move to Madrid-based side Rayo Vallecano.
The Colombian, winner of the 2014 World Cup golden boot and this year’s ‘best player’ award at the Copa America, was a free agent after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo.
He joins the La Liga side on a one-year contract, with an option for an additional year.
Arsenal complete Merino signing
Arsenal have completed the signing of Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.
The tow clubs have agreed a fee of £31.64m (split between £27.42m + £4.22m in add ons). The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at the Emirates, with the option for a further 12 months.
Merino becomes Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Tommy Setford and Riccardo Calafiori, as well as the permanent acquisition of David Raya.
Nottingham Forest turn to Santi Gimenez
Fabrizio Romano reports that Forest are now focusing more on Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord as their striker signing. Forest’s latest proposal was for a fee of €33m with add-ons, making it a club record sale for Feyenoord.
Romano added that Gimenez is “open to the move”, but it is “now up to the clubs again” to iron out the terms of a deal.
More recently, Ben Jacobs reports that “Forest are close to a £30m agreement with Feyenoord” for the Mexican striker.
Ugarte agrees personal terms with Man Utd
Fabrizio Romano says that Manuel Ugarte and his team have approved the personal terms for his potential move to Manchester United this summer.
The midfielder will be signed to a five-year contract with an option for further year. Paris Saint-Germain will have a sell-on clause included in package worth €35m plus €10m add-ons.
West Ham transfer rumours
Plenty still going on at West Ham ahead of the window closing on Friday.
The London club are still chasing PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, with talks ongoing between the clubs, and reports are also linking them with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is currently at Roma.
Several players could leave the Hammers too, with James War-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd all up for sale. Defender Kurt Zouma has seen a move to UAE club Shabab Al-Ahly fall through, though there is interest from Saudi in the Frenchman, report Sky.
How Ilkay Gundogan came to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – and what might come next
Ilkay Gundogan was the creator who became captain. Now he is the confidant who could become a coach. Pep Guardiola rarely re-signs players but he broke a personal rule to be reunited with the German. They are the neighbours who may be found side by side in a dugout in the future.
Gundogan was Guardiola’s first signing for Manchester City; should the manager leave when his contract expires next summer, he may prove his last, as well. But even then, their alliance could be renewed. They were separated for a year when Gundogan joined Barcelona. Perhaps it gave Guardiola a mole in the Catalan camp. Certainly each had a sounding board. And it meant that, when Gundogan mooted the idea of the summer’s most sensational comeback, he was confident of the answer.
“We were in touch throughout last year,” Gundogan said. “We had more than a couple of phone calls. I went to his childhood club and he’s still a big fan of FC Barcelona, he doesn’t make a secret out of it because he’s from there and it’s the club he loves.
“And when I put it out there, the idea, he loved it, and he said, ‘let’s try to do it’. From there, everything happened very quickly.”
How Ilkay Gundogan reunited with Pep Guardiola at Man City – and what comes next
The summer’s most sensational comeback story could have a next chapter after Gundogan returned to Manchester City
Chelsea or Saudi for Osimhen?
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has long been a rumoured target for Chelsea, who have agreed a deal to sell Romelu Lukaku to the Italian club.
And it has been expected that, following the completion of that deal, Chelsea would swoop for the Nigerian striker.
However, Sky Sports reports that “interest remains from an Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen, who are pushing hard to sign the Napoli striker”.
In addition, “it is likely that a club-to-club agreement can be reached on more satisfactory terms than Chelsea and PSG”.
Nevertheless, the report adds that for Al Ahli, “it might be more difficult to reach an agreement with Osimhen” himself.
“Interested clubs are thought to holding on until the final few days as they sense Napoli may get desperate to sell,” adds Sky.
Nunes set to leave City?
The Mirror are also reporting that Pep Guardiola is ready to give the green light to the departure of midfielder Matheus Nunes.
The Portuguese made just 17 appearances in his debut season since a £53m move, and Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in the former Wolves man.
With the return of Ilkay Gundogan, the Portugal man has fallen “even further down the pecking order” at City.
