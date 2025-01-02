Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid plan to sign Trent from Liverpool revealed, Man Utd want Cunha, Arsenal boost
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
The winter transfer window begins on 1 January, with clubs across the continent eyeing deals as they look to strengthen in the hunt for titles, European football and survival.
As always, there’ll be plenty of eyes on the Premier League as the country’s top sides try and find value in an often difficult market, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all tipped to make signings.
There could be high-profile departures too, with Marcus Rashford reportedly looking for a way out of Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs with just six months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.
And across the rest of the league, teams will juggle PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to help their bids for a successful end to the 2024/25 season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Juventus director on Joshua Zirkzee rumours after Man Utd struggles
Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed his club’s business in January with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee linked with a move.
The former Bologna star could link up with Thiago Motta in Turin after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.
“We are paying attention to any interesting opportunities when it comes to incoming players, but we will add someone at the back,” said Giuntoli.
“Zirkzee? There is no point in naming names, we will pay attention to the opportunities.”
Liam Delap on transfer speculation after shining for Ipswich
“I don’t really look at things like that. So, yes, I’m just focused on Ipswich,” Delap told Suffolk News.
The former Man City starlet has shone for the Tractor Boys, prompting speculation Chelsea could make a move for the forward.
“We are lucky to be playing in the Premier League,” Delap added. “I think we’ve got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we’re just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that’s a big plus for me.”
Chelsea struggling to shift Ben Chilwell
Chelsea face a battle to shift Ben Chilwell with the left-back out of favour under Enzo Maresca.
With reported wages of £190k per week, suitors for the 28-year-old may depend on the Blues making a deal to cut his time at Stamford Bridge with a fee paid to persuade him to move on, or the club contributing to some of his wages in a loan deal, according to the Sun.
After failing to play a minute in the Premier League, Chilwell will be desperate to salvage this season, but negotiations between club and player will be required to find a resolution this month.
Arsenal handed blow in hopes to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak
Arsenal have been handed a blow in their hopes to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak.
The 25-year-old has 11 goals in 16 Premier League appearances, with the Sun reporting the player is ready to stay at St James’ Park if Eddie Howe can guide them into the top four.
The Magpies are fifth in the table after four successive wins and just three points behind Chelsea in fourth.
Should Isak be handed the chance to play in the Champions League with Newcastle, then the player appears ready to commit his future to the club.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reaction ‘exemplary’ to Real Madrid’s move to sign Liverpool star in January
Despite speculation over his future, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly behaved professionally despite a potential move to Real Madrid this month.
David Ornstein told NBC Sports: “I’m told he has behaved impeccably on and off the pitch. Exemplary!
“Focused fully on succeeding with Liverpool, whatever happens in this saga.”
Real Madrid consider second bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring Liverpool star to Bernabeu in January
Real Madrid are mulling over a second January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring the right-back to the Bernabeu before next summer, when he will be available on a free transfer.
The Times report the Spanish side will test Liverpool’s resolve with Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League and Champions League.
While the report states no figures were discussed initially, Real Madrid could be ready to pay just over £20m to make the move six months earlier than a potential summer move.
Possible January moves
Liam Delap
The Ipswich Town striker has only scored six goals so far this term, but his performances have impressed a range of top-flight teams, including Chelsea and former club Manchester City (who have included a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old).
Reports suggest that Delap could be available for £30m this window, though it remains to be seen if Ipswich would be that willing to sell a key player as they look to avoid relegation.
Possible January moves
Omar Marmoush
Marmoush has attracted plenty of attention from teams across the continent after producing 18 goals and 12 assists across 24 appearances so far this season.
The winger has been at the forefront of Frankfurts push to the top end of the Bundesliga table, but he has failed to agree a new contract with the club and is reportedly a target for Arsenal after the injury to Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea and Liverpool are also reportedly in the hunt for the 25-year-old, who is valued around £50m this winter.
Possible January moves
Ben Chilwell
Chilwell is another Chelsea player who was quickly moved onto the fringes of the squad when Enzo Maresca took over, and he has made just one appearance so far this season – against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.
Maresca has admitted that the former England international is free to leave during this window, though it is not known how much the club would demand for the 28-year-old.
The left-back has been linked to a range of sides including Manchester United, Juventus, West Ham and Brentford.
Possible January moves
Nuno Mendes
Mendes is another ex-Sporting player who is now being linked to United, partly because of his spell under Amorim but also due to his ability to play wing-back.
The 22-year-old currently plays for PSG, but reports from France suggest that he has been unable to agree a new deal with his club and now wants to leave. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2026.
His ability to play wing-back means that United will continue to be linked, though a deal wouldn’t be cheap. Reports suggest that United have made an offer for Mendes, but there are not yet any details regarding the amount offered of any terms.
