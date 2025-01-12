Transfer news LIVE: Barcelona enter Rashford race, Liverpool consider bold bid, Man City want Marmoush
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Arsenal want Roma captain Pellegrini
Arsenal are interested in a move for Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini say Italian publication La Repubblica.
The Italy midfielder could be on the move in this transfer window, with interest also there from Inter Milan and Napoli.
Arsenal’s interest lays in future planning for their midfield with the 28-year-old an experienced leader who may come at a low cost.
Jorginho to Palmeiras?
ESPN say that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been offered to Brazilian side Palmeiras.
The club have reportedly met with the player’s agent to negotiate but there is no offer or proposal at this stage. Jorginho’s contract expires in the summer and the club hold an option to extend his stay for an additional year if they so chose.
Marquinhos returns to Brazil
Arsenal winger Marquinhos has returned to Brazil having joined Cruzeiro on loan.
The 21-year-old is on a deal until December, having only recently returned from a year-long loan spell with Fluminense that included an option for a permanent transfer that was not triggered.
“Everyone at the club wishes Marquinhos all the best for his loan spell with Cruzeiro and look forward to seeing his continued development.” Arsenal said in a statement.
Napoli line up replacement for Kvaratskheila
It seems increasingly likely that Khvicha Kvarartskheila will be leaving Napoli amid interest from PSG and possibly Liverpool.
As such the Italian side have lined up his replacement in the form of Lille’s Edon Zhegrova. Zhegrova has made 21 appearances for the French club so far and performed exceptionally against Juventus in the Champions League.
The price for the forward is believed to be between €25-30m and Napoli plan to use the money from Kvaratskheila’s sale to fund the transfer should they need to.
Man City close in on Khusanov
Manchester City are close to signing RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov for €40m (£33.5m).
Reports in Italy say that Khusanov has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and the Pep Guardiola has agreed that the move should go ahead.
The 20-year-old defender could join City alongside 18-year-old Vitor Reis of Palmeiras as the club look to build their next great team with a focus on youth.
Amad Diallo on new Man Utd contract:
“I am really proud to have signed this new contract. I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.
“I have learnt so much since arriving here four years ago; I am very grateful to the coaches and staff who have helped me to develop, and to the fans for driving me forward every day.
“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again.”
Manchester United reward Amad Diallo with long-term contract after breakthrough season
Amad Diallo has said he wants to make history with Manchester United after signing a new five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in the summer, has been rewarded for his fine form under new head coach Ruben Amorim after scoring the winner in last month’s Manchester derby and the equaliser in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.
Amad, a £37m signing from Atalanta in 2021, has excelled as a wing-back and in the front three under Amorim and the Portuguese said he was desperate to keep the attacker, who has now agreed a deal that lasts until 2030.
Man Utd reward Amad Diallo with long-term contract after breakthrough season
The young forward has been a bright spot in a difficult campaign for the Old Trafford club
Man Utd and Real Madrid to fight it out for Ederson?
Manchester United may have to fight off competition from Real Madrid if they hope to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season in Serie A and is attracting interest from across Europe. He is valued at near £50m and United’s close proximity to the edge of PSR restrictions may mean Madrid have the edge in terms of purchasing power.
Spanish outlet AS also report that Madrid are keen on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer, and have made him their priority as a midfield target.
Eddie Howe on Newcastle outgoings
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked if the club had received any offers for players during this window and he replied: “Don’t think so.”
The manager then explained: “I said at the start of January we didn’t really want to focus on any outgoings. It’s not a month we want to destabilise anything.
“We need to try and keep the harmony of the group. The feeling is really strong at the moment, as you can imagine.”
Transfer rumours aren’t true says Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the most the of speculation around Liverpool’s players in the January window are just rumours and have no basis in fact.
What is known is that Real Madrid had a bid turned down for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Some of the rumours Slot is alluding to may concern the apparant interest in midfielder Harvey Elliot.
Slot said: “I understand it’s January, don’t disappoint, please come up with these clubs where players will move. Nine out of 10 times almost all of these stories aren’t true, they are rumours, keep going for it but there will be no comments from my side.”
Speaking specifically about Elliott the manager added: “He’s talented, he’s been this for so long. They are in competition with many other good players, he’s been injured and out for a long time.
“In this league, with this tempo and intensity, it is not so easy to come back and be at your best. I see this with Harvey and almost all other players that have been out. That’s the balance we have to find, to get them back to best but always win the game.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments