Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool consider bold Kvaratskhelia bid, Man City close in on Marmoush, Man Utd latest
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild.
Players who may move in January
Ben Chilwell
Chilwell is another Chelsea player who was quickly moved onto the fringes of the squad when Enzo Maresca took over, and he has made just one appearance so far this season – against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.
Maresca has admitted that the former England international is free to leave during this window, though it is not known how much the club would demand for the 28-year-old.
The left-back has been linked to a range of sides including Manchester United, Juventus, West Ham and Brentford.
Players who may move in January
Nuno Mendes
Mendes is another ex-Sporting player who is now being linked to United, partly because of his spell under Amorim but also due to his ability to play wing-back.
The 22-year-old currently plays for PSG, but reports from France suggest that he has been unable to agree a new deal with his club and now wants to leave. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2026.
His ability to play wing-back means that United will continue to be linked, though a deal wouldn’t be cheap. Reports suggest that United have made an offer for Mendes, but there are not yet any details regarding the amount offered of any terms.
Players who may move in January
Viktor Gyokeres
Gyokeres has been one of the in-form strikers on the continent since the beginning of the season, and his time under now-Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim means that he is continuously linked to United.
As it stands this season, the striker has 23 goals in 22 games across the Primera Liga and Champions League, and with United having struggled upfront after signing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent windows, Amorim could well look to his old club to reinforce a struggling United attack.
Though te Swedish striker has proved himself as prolific in front of goal during his spell in Portugal, it is unlikely that United will try to make a move this month, with the club reportedly struggling under PSR regulations and Sporting reportedly setting an asking price around £60m.
Players who may move in January
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold won’t literally move this month, but he could well agree a move away from Liverpool as he enters the lasts months of his contract.
The full-back is among a trio of Liverpool players who are waiting on an offer from the club, and he has been widely tipped to agree a move to Real Madrid for the summer.
It seems like a 50/50 between agreeing a new deal and moving to Los Blancos, so this month could prove key to the 26-year-old’s future if Liverpool continue to stall.
Players who may move in January
Martin Zubimendi
Spanish central midfielder Zubimendi was the subject of a drawn-out pursuit from Liverpool in the summer, with the Real Sociedad man eventually telling the Reds that he wanted to stay at his boyhood club.
This time round, Liverpool will likely not believe that they need the Euro 2024 winner, though he has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona in recent weeks.
City seems the most fitting destination for him considering the injury to Rodri, with the 25-year-old having notably slotted into the Spain side in Rodri’s place in the final of Euro 2024 as La Roja won 2-1.
Though he has also been linked with Barça, a move across Spain seems unlikely at the moment considering the Catalan side’s struggle to register summer signing Dani Olmo. Nevertheless, some reports suggest that Zubimendi is still not keen on a move to England.
Players who may move in January
Marcus Rashford
The 27-year-old has been in the news almost every day in recent weeks, having essentially announced that he is ready to leave his boyhood club. Rumours persist that he is not in the plans of new United manager Ruben Amorim, and he has not been in a matchday squad since the club’s 2-1 in over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on 12 December.
It looks almost certain that Rashford will leave by the summer at the latest, but with United reportedly demanding around £40m for the winger, it remains to be seen whether any major clubs will have the money to do a deal this month.
Among the clubs rumoured to be interested are Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while several Saudi Arabian clubs have also been linked.
Jorginho to Palmeiras?
ESPN say that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been offered to Brazilian side Palmeiras.
The club have reportedly met with the player’s agent to negotiate but there is no offer or proposal at this stage. Jorginho’s contract expires in the summer and the club hold an option to extend his stay for an additional year if they so chose.
Jhon Duran attracting interest from PSG and Barcelona
It appears Aston Villa may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of in-form striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian has been a revelation for Villa this season, scoring 11 goals including the winner against Bayern Munich.
But Talksport are reporting that PSG have expressed an interest in signing the forward, with £60m said to be the price that would tempt Villa to sell.
Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Barcelona sporting director Deco has already met with Duran’s representatives for informal talks to let him know he is on the Barca radar.
Saints sign Joachim Kayi Sanda in bid to beat the drop
Southampton have signed talented teenage centre-back Joachim Kayi Sanda from Valenciennes.
Joachim Kayi Sanda said: “I’m really happy to be here. I think this is a great city and a great club. I’ve been given a very warm welcome and I’m proud to represent this club.
“I hadn’t planned for it to come so quickly but it was in the back of my mind as a career goal and I’ve managed to achieve it early on. The club’s DNA in terms of improving young players and everything about the project convinced me to come here.”
