Transfer news live: Liverpool target Isak and Guehi, Arsenal get Rodrygo boost, Man Utd eye Donnarumma

Eddie Howe says there is no change regarding Alexander Isak's situation at Newcastle

Liverpool still hope to make additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in September and have two big names on their list of potential signings with the Reds aiming to bring in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Neither move is particularly close with negotiations ongoing though Isak has stopped training with the Newcastle squad and is keen for the move. The Reds have had a £110m bid rejected for the striker and are considering a second bid having raised more funds by completing a £25m sale of Ben Doak to Bournemouth.

Eberechi Eze’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur is dominating the closing stretch of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace negotiating a suitable payment structure in a deal worth more than £55m but the Eagles are also looking to hold onto Guehi despite Liverpool’s interest.

Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having seemingly ended their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba who looks set to remain with the Seagulls.

