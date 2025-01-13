Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make Isak decision, Man Utd star could replace Kvaratskhelia
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Manchester United’s transfer problem is simple – their players are unsellable
Ruben Amorim was deflecting suggestions he was spending January in a search for reinforcements. “My players are always my favourites so I really love my players and want to keep my players, especially the talented ones,” said the Manchester United head coach. But there was a caveat, one inserted four times into three answers: “We will see”.
It was deployed once when Amorim was asked if he wanted Kobbie Mainoo to stay. The answer came in the affirmative, but with that proviso: we will see. Because it is, as Amorim variously described it, a difficult moment, a hard moment and a special moment. Which, in turn, is less because of a Premier League table that shows United in 13th.
But financially. Somehow United posted an income of £661m last year yet reported a £113m loss. They are both one of the richest clubs in the world and yet have among the least room for manoeuvre in the transfer market, constrained by PSR rules that they had hoped were supposed to limit the nouveaux riches. Their squad has a combined value of £666m, according to Transfermarkt valuations, which can sound a lot until it is factored in that Ten Hag spent over £600m, none of it on homegrown players such as Mainoo and Marcus Rashford and previous managers’ recruits like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.
Man City in talks to sign 20-year-old Uzbekistan international defender
Manchester City are in talks with Lens about a deal for the Uzbekistan centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.
The French club’s manager, Will Still, confirmed Khusanov could leave this month as City look to make him their first January signing. He left Lens’ training ground due to illness and the 20-year-old, who joined Lens in 2023, may have played his last game for the club.
Still said: “We’re not going to lie to each other. We know that there are negotiations in progress, things are moving. We’re not fooled. For the moment, he’s still here and if things were to move, you’ll probably know before me. He went home because he’s really sick. If he’s still available, he’ll be in the squad.”
Antonio Conte confirms Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli
Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has sparked a potential January transfer window scramble after telling manager Antonio Conte he wants to leave.
The 23-year-old Georgia winger, valued at around £70million, is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest properties and has been linked with Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool, with the French capital seemingly his most likely destination.
He played a key part in Napoli’s first Serie A title win in 33 years in 2022-23 and is contracted to the club until 2027.
“Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club,” Conte told a press conference ahead of Napoli’s league match at home to Hellas Verona on Sunday.
“I spoke to him and he confirmed his plan to leave the club. I feel very disappointed because I spent six months trying to make him feel at the centre of the project, to make him see that something important could be done.
“There was a contract that was supposed to be renewed. Obviously I didn’t do enough to convince both parties to carry on together.
“I’ll take a step back because I can’t keep chained up a player who doesn’t want to stay.
“He’s not available for Verona. We’ll see what happens, we are losing an important player.
“We haven’t thought how to replace him yet, it was a bolt from the blue and today the most important thing is tomorrow’s match against Verona.
“If Kvara is a Napoli player today, tomorrow or on January 31st, we’ll see. The situation will be monitored but it’s right to leave the ball in the hands of the club, the player and his advisors.”
Nathan Ake knows Man City will miss ‘big character’ Kyle Walker if he leaves
Nathan Ake believes Kyle Walker would be a huge loss to Manchester City should he leave the club this month.
City skipper Walker was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 8-0 FA Cup rout of League Two Salford after expressing a desire to move.
Manager Pep Guardiola said Walker, 34, wanted to “explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career” after eight years at City in which he has won 17 trophies.
Kyle Walker wants to leave Man City this month, says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has revealed that club captain Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City this month and explore the option of playing abroad as his career starts to wind down.
Walker, 34, still has 18 months left on his contract having signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2023 when he was wanted by Bayern Munich but the German side were unable to agree a deal with City.
The right-back has fallen out of favour in recent weeks, having not started a game since the 2-1 defeat in the Manchester derby on 15 December, and he wasn’t even selected for the much-rotated side that thrashed League Two Salford City 8-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday evening with Matheus Nunes deputising in defence instead.
Guardiola has now revealed why, admitting that the England international has requested to leave the club in the January transfer window to play abroad and he doesn’t believe he is in the right headspace to contribute to the team.
West Ham boss Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Marcus Rashford speculation
New West Ham boss Graham Potter distanced himself from speculation he wants to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.
Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Thursday and was in the dugout to watch his side lose their FA Cup third-round tie 2-1 at Aston Villa on Friday night.
Following his appointment at the London Stadium, the Hammers have been linked with wantaway Red Devils forward Rashford in the January transfer window but Potter remained tight-lipped.
Arsenal want Roma captain Pellegrini
Arsenal are interested in a move for Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini say Italian publication La Repubblica.
The Italy midfielder could be on the move in this transfer window, with interest also there from Inter Milan and Napoli.
Arsenal’s interest lays in future planning for their midfield with the 28-year-old an experienced leader who may come at a low cost.
Jorginho to Palmeiras?
ESPN say that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been offered to Brazilian side Palmeiras.
The club have reportedly met with the player’s agent to negotiate but there is no offer or proposal at this stage. Jorginho’s contract expires in the summer and the club hold an option to extend his stay for an additional year if they so chose.
Marquinhos returns to Brazil
Arsenal winger Marquinhos has returned to Brazil having joined Cruzeiro on loan.
The 21-year-old is on a deal until December, having only recently returned from a year-long loan spell with Fluminense that included an option for a permanent transfer that was not triggered.
“Everyone at the club wishes Marquinhos all the best for his loan spell with Cruzeiro and look forward to seeing his continued development.” Arsenal said in a statement.
Napoli line up replacement for Kvaratskheila
It seems increasingly likely that Khvicha Kvarartskheila will be leaving Napoli amid interest from PSG and possibly Liverpool.
As such the Italian side have lined up his replacement in the form of Lille’s Edon Zhegrova. Zhegrova has made 21 appearances for the French club so far and performed exceptionally against Juventus in the Champions League.
The price for the forward is believed to be between €25-30m and Napoli plan to use the money from Kvaratskheila’s sale to fund the transfer should they need to.
