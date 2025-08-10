Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Arsenal hunt Eze, Garnacho to Chelsea
A summer transfer window dominated by the chase for centre forwards for many of the Premier League’s top clubs continues with Liverpool still pursuing Alexander Isak - but finding Newcastle resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker.
Liverpool have sold Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds to bid again for Isak. Newcastle, however, have been clear that they do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward.
Manchester United, conversely, have got another major deal done. Benjamin Sesko was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford a week before the start of the Premier League season and will join Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim, who has enjoyed a productive first summer transfer window.
Arsenal are preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in. Arsenal have also rejected a swap deal which have seen them sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and send William Saliba the other way.
Could Liverpool fund an improved offer for Alexander Isak with the money earned by selling Darwin Nunez? Al-Hilal have spent nearly £50m on the Uruguayan.
Eddie Howe has admitted he will not have the final say over striker Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle.
The 25-year-old Sweden international is currently training by himself after taking no part in the club’s Sela Cup fixtures against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid this weekend, having missed the Magpies’ trip to Singapore and South Korea amid Liverpool’s ongoing interest in him.
Newcastle have rejected a £110m offer for Isak, who has three years remaining on his contract, from the Anfield club out of hand, but his situation remains shrouded in uncertainty.
Asked after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Atleti at St James’ Park if he may have to let the player go, Howe said: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.
“For me, I’m just trying to manage the situation and manage the team, most importantly manage the group of players that I’m working with day to day, that I love coaching and helping.
Liverpool dealt blow in Alexander Isak chase
Liverpool are still chasing Alexander Isak, but Newcastle’s position is increasingly clear - and strong. The Telegraph report that the striker has been informed that he will not be sold this summer, a blow both for the Anfield club and Isak, who has made his desire to leave clear.
Things weren’t particularly great for Manchester United in their final pre-season outing yesterday against Fiorentina. Richard Jolly assesses the good and the bad.
Here, Michael Jones has a look at the winners and losers of the deal for Benjamin Sesko.
Manchester United seal Benjamin Sesko deal
We begin with news of Manchester United’s sealing of the signature of Benjamin Sesko, with the striker paraded on the pitch at Old Trafford yesterday. How will Ruben Amorim’s new-look forward line fare this season?
