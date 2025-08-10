Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Arsenal hunt Eze, Garnacho to Chelsea

Opta Profile: Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United & Newcastle bid for star striker

A summer transfer window dominated by the chase for centre forwards for many of the Premier League’s top clubs continues with Liverpool still pursuing Alexander Isak - but finding Newcastle resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker.

Liverpool have sold Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds to bid again for Isak. Newcastle, however, have been clear that they do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward.

Manchester United, conversely, have got another major deal done. Benjamin Sesko was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford a week before the start of the Premier League season and will join Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim, who has enjoyed a productive first summer transfer window.

Arsenal are preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in. Arsenal have also rejected a swap deal which have seen them sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and send William Saliba the other way.

