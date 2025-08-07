Transfer news live: Liverpool agree striker fee, Sesko to Man Utd update, Arsenal plot Eze bid
Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Alexander Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s valuation. Nunez will now undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League.
Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official.
Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Manchester United despite RB Leipzig accepting an offer from Newcastle for the 22-year-old striker. The Premier League clubs are battling to sign a No.9 but the Old Trafford hierarchy are confident they can secure Sesko’s signature despite a lack of Champions League football.
Newcastle also have issues with Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid interest pursuit from Liverpool but the Magpies want a huge fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid of £110m.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Newcastle make offer for Milan defender
Newcastle have made an offer of €30m for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, according to Sky in Germany.
Sources in Italy say the first bid for the 23-year-old has been rejected though, and it is not known whether the Magpies will return for the defender.
Rodrygo on the move?
Rumours continue to persist around the future of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has been a reported target of Liverpool and Arsenal.
However, with both clubs looking elsewhere for reinforcements, the Brazilian has more recently been linked to clubs including Mn City, Spurs and PSG.
However, it is still seen most likely that the Brazilian ends the window at the Bernabeu.
Everton confirm signing
Everton have confirmed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on a five-year deal.
The fee is an initial £25m plus add-ons that could increase it to somewhere in the region of £29m, reports Sky.
Barcelona facing Rashford registration problem
Barcelona face a race against time to make room for Marcus Rashford in their La Liga squad according to reports in Spain.
The Catalan club face a familiar problem to last season, when they struggled to register Dani Olmo. LaLiga's wage cap requires clubs to reduce their outgoings if they want to add any new arrivals to their squad.
Speaking last week, Rashford said he was relaxed about the situation and expected it to be sorted ahead of the opening match on 16 August.
James Maddison to undergo surgery on ACL
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season and will undergo surgery, the club has confirmed.
Maddison, a 75th-minute substitute, only played for nine minutes in Spurs’ pre-season game against Newcastle in Seoul before he was seen in visible discomfort.
The 28-year-old was surrounded by teammates and looked upset, with medical staff taking him off the pitch on a stretcher. New manager Thomas Frank said after the game that the injury was “brutal” and its severity has now been confirmed.
Everton open talks over Grealish
Everton have opened talks with Manchester City over a potential move to sign Jack Grealish, reports David Ornstein.
The initial approach is “based on [a] season-long loan”, with Ornstein labelling it a “complicated” deal.
Grealish made just seven Premier League starts during the 2024/25 campaign and though his contract runs through to 2027 it is likely that he will move this summer.
Isak training away from main Newcastle group
Alexander Isak will train away from the main group at Newcastle United training, reports Sky Sports.
Isak’s been told to train and recover on his own.
The players and staff will have a team gathering this afternoon with families invited, adds Keith Downie.
Isak will report to the training ground after they have left.
Phil Foden ready to be Man City’s talisman in the post-De Bruyne era
New season, new Manchester City. And, if it all goes well, old Phil Foden. The best season of his career was followed by his worst. And yet, in the curiosity of a tournament that belonged fully to neither one season nor the other, there were hints he was returning towards the kind of form that saw him named Footballer of the Year. The Club World Cup may offer a long-term benefit to City if it provides a shift in momentum for Foden.
“I wouldn’t say [I was at my] absolute best but I was definitely feeling a lot sharper, I managed to score a couple of goals as well,” he said. Three, to be precise. The last was his best and 100th for City during the 4-3 defeat to Al Hilal.
‘I want to be player of the year’: Phil Foden ready to be talisman for new-look City
Liverpool draw up striker shortlist including Barcola
Liverpool haven’t yet gone all in on signing Alexander Isak though it seems he is their priority.
The Reds want to bring in a new striker during this window and have drawn up a shortlist of options after selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and accepting an offer for Darwin Nunez.
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has been linked with them and now reports say that Bradley Barcola has been added to the list.
Barcola is a key member of PSG’s team and the French champions will not let him leave easily with the sum of £87.3m (€100m) being touted as the possible fee.
