Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Man Utd target goalkeeper, Eze to Arsenal latest
One week to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.
Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward.
Manchester United, meanhwhile, unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday after completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim. The club are now turning their attention to other signings with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma both of interest.
Arsenal are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate.
Liverpool dealt blow in Alexander Isak chase
Liverpool are still chasing Alexander Isak, but Newcastle’s position is increasingly clear - and strong.
The Telegraph report that the striker has been informed that he will not be sold this summer, a blow both for the Anfield club and Isak, who has made his desire to leave clear.
Eddie Howe was aksed on Saturday if he was aware that the club’s hierarchy had told Isak he would not be sold and he replied: "No, that’s not something I'm aware of.
“I’m not party to all discussions, but I have no knowledge of that."
Manchester United target Donnarumma
Now that they have revamped their forward line Man Utd hope to secure an improvement on Andre Onana in goal.
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma now looks likely to leave this summer, after contract negotiations did not go well and the door is open for a shock move to Manchester United.
The 26-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract and United are among the clubs keen on signing him.
However, having spent near £200m already they are likely to need outgoings to fund any further signings.
Benjamin Sesko’s move to Manchester United is done and dusted but the club are moving on to other targets while Liverpool are still working on a deal for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.
Sesko has 'potential'
New Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has all the attributes needed to help bolster their attack, manager Ruben Amorim said as he hopes to unlock the 22-year-old Slovenian's full potential after his big-money move to Old Trafford.
Sesko completed his €76m switch from German side RB Leipzig to United on Saturday, with a further €8.5m in bonuses. He signed a contract until 2030 to complete a new-look front three alongside fellow close-season signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.
The Slovenia international, capped 41 times, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig.
"He has the characteristics that we needed," Amorim told MUTV on Saturday. "Ben is a player - with all the information that we have - that we need to stop the guy from working, not the opposite!
"So that is also important. He's really young. He's good in the air, he's good at running the channels, good on the ball. I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot and, for sure, he is going to feel at home in our club.
"He has the right character to be in this group, so I'm really happy to have him."
Son savours warm reception during MLS debut for LAFC in Illinois
Son Heung-min said he had never experienced such a welcoming atmosphere at an away game after making his Major League Soccer debut for Los Angeles FC against Chicago Fire, where he was greeted by a packed crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois.
Son joined LAFC on a record-breaking MLS transfer on Wednesday after a 10-year spell at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. At Tottenham, he bagged 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 appearances and led them to their first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League title in May.
The 33-year-old South Korea skipper made a lively debut in black and gold colours late on Saturday, drawing a penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw with Chicago.
"This was an exciting time for a whole week joining LAFC, it was huge," Son told reporters. "There was only one thing I wanted to do and today, being on the pitch, I think it was fantastic.
"With the result it's a little bit disappointing, because I think we should have gotten three points here, but generally I think I'm very, very happy and excited.
"I really enjoyed it. You never had this coming from away games. I used to play in the Premier League. When I played at away grounds they were always booing me and always booing the players. But it was nice to see people were celebrating, people were enjoying the football."
Chelsea looking for replacement defender
Head coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday that the club are in the market for a central defender after Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The typical recovery time for an ACL injury is six to nine months, meaning the England international is likely to miss most of the season.
Chelsea have already signed 19-year-old centre-back Jorrel Hato from Ajax but a more experienced stand-in for Colwill is wanted.
PSG sign goalkeeper Chevalier
Paris St Germain have signed French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from fellow Ligue 1 club Lille on a contract until 2030, the European champions announced late on Saturday.
Media reports said Chevalier has joined PSG for a fee of around 40 million euros ($47 million), with the 23-year-old in line to succeed Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has a year left in his contract with the Paris-based club, as the number one custodian in Luis Enrique's team.
"I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level," Chevalier said in a statement.
"I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition."
Calais-born Chevalier graduated from Lille's youth academy and played on loan for Valenciennes before becoming the first-choice keeper at his parent club during the 2022-23 season.
He was named Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the year for the 2024-25 season by the UNFP trade union for professional footballers in France.
Manchester United confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko yesterday, completing a new-look front three for the club after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo signed earlier in the window. Michael Jones has a look at the winners and losers of the deal.
The winners and losers from Benjamin Sesko’s transfer to Manchester United
Chelsea chasing Simons as Leipzig eye Nkunku
Blues forward Christopher Nkunku is wanted by his former club Leipzig, who are keen for the 27-year-old to be included in any deal for Xavi Simons.
Chelsea have been in talks for the Netherlands international this summer without an agreement being reached, but the Bundesliga side's willingness to take back Nkunku - whose time at Stamford Bridge has been badly disrupted by injury and has seen him score just six Premier League goals - could lay the foundations of a deal.
Simons can play either as an attacking midfielder or on the wing and is a potentially more flexible attacking option than Nkunku.
Newcastle prepared to wait on Jackson
The 24-year-old, who scored 10 Premier League goals last season but endured a run of one league goal in five months between December and May, trained alone on Friday and was left out of the squad for the friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen.
He has been pushed down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the signings of Liam Delap from Ipswich and Joao Pedro from Brighton, with a feeling that his progress at the club has stalled.
His relationship with supporters has been complex since joining from Villarreal in 2023, with a general appreciation for his willingness and occasional flashes of excellence offset by inconsistency and a questionable temperament.
