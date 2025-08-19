Transfer news live: Arsenal and Spurs in Eze update, Newcastle identify Isak replacement, new club in for Chelsea cast-off
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as the deadline begins to pull into view, with Alexander Isak, Eberechi Eze and Alejandro Garnacho linked with big-money moves
Liverpool still hope to make additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in September and have two big names on their list of potential signings with the Reds aiming to bring in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.
Neither move is particularly close with negotiations ongoing though Isak has stopped training with the Newcastle squad and is keen for the move. The Reds have had a £110m bid rejected for the striker and are considering a second bid having raised more funds by completing a £25m sale of Ben Doak to Bournemouth.
Eberechi Eze’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur is dominating the closing stretch of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace negotiating a suitable payment structure in a deal worth more than £55m but the Eagles are also looking to hold onto Guehi despite Liverpool’s interest.
Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having seemingly ended their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba who looks set to remain with the Seagulls.
Middlesbrough sign Nypan
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Sverre Nypan on loan from Manchester City.
City signed the Norway teenager from Rosenborg this summer in a £12.5m deal.
Boro are also set to sign Adilson Malanda from Charlotte FC and loan him back to the MLS club for the rest of their season.
Palace approach El Khannouss
Here’s a situation which could mean a couple of things.
Crystal Palace have approached Leicester City over a move for Bilal El Khannouss according to Sky Sports.
That could have a knock on effect that means Eberechi Eze is out the door as the club were reported to want El Khannouss as a replacement for him.
The El Khannouss deal is allegedly in the region of £30m plus add-ons. Leicester are prepared to do a deal for the 21-year-old as they need further sales to meet their PSR obligations.
Will Burnley strengthen before the end of the window?
Burnley manager Scott Parker said: "There are areas we are looking at. As always, these transfer windows bring their challenges.
“There are players you want to bring in or areas of the squad that you want to constantly to improve, but there are lots of variables that go within that.
"We have a big squad at the moment, so there's no doubt some will be leaving as well.
“In the next two weeks of the window we're looking to try and do some more business to strengthen."
Tottenham identify Monaco star as Savinho alternative
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche as a new target due to the lofty asking price for Manchester City’s Savinho, writes Miguel Delaney.
In addition to the pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Spurs have looked at the Brazilian winger, who was omitted from the City squad for the Premier League opener at Wolves last weekend, with the 21-year-old facing stiff competition this season to play every week under Pep Guardiola.
City can also call on Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush to play out wide, though Savinho remains highly-rated by the club since joining from Troyes for £30.8m in 2024.
And Akliouche has now emerged as a viable alternative, having impressed for the Ligue 1 giants last term with seven goals in all competitions and also registering in the first game of the season, a 3-1 win over Le Havre.
Brighton have no intentions to sell Baleba
Brighton CEO Paul Barber has reiterated the club's stance to keep hold of midfielder Carlos Baleba.
Baleba has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.
"We are very much looking forward to Carlos being here for the season," Barber told Sky Sports News.
"No intention whatsoever of seeing Carlos leave us. An important part of our squad and also of our starting eleven for most weeks in the season last year so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.
"We are very happy with Carlos and we are delighted that he'll be here for the season ahead."
Andrews unclear on Wissa situation
Brentford boss Keith Andrews says he doesn’t know what is happening with Yoane Wissa’s situation but that there has been no change.
"It's a day-by-day one in terms of Wiss," the Irishman said. "As far as I know nothing else has happened today, definitely didn't yesterday, so as it was really.
"I have no idea what the situation will be, I have been up here since yesterday so we will deal with that during the week.
"Hopefully it can resolve itself sooner rather than later.
"We're always looking and there's a clear plan at the club if a player leaves."
The Leeds logic behind their ‘magical night’ – and why it could last
Five years ago, Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a helter-skelter affair against opposition from Merseyside. Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 4-3 to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a classic. In 2025, there was a superficial similarity in the fixture list, none whatsoever in the game but Leeds could savour an outcome they preferred. Everton were beaten 1-0 and, for the second time in the opening round of games, a promoted club tasted victory.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds will never have the romance of Bielsa’s but a prosaic win qualified as a “really magic night” for a manager who entered his 50th Premier League game with just six wins to his name but who could claim the meagre resources at Norwich accounted for that record.
Brentford blocking Wissa move
talkSPORT say that Brentford are continuing to block Yoane Wissa’s potential move to Newcastle.
The signing of Dango Ouattara, for a club record fee, was to replace Bryan Mbeumo after his move to Manchester United and the Bees want another forward before Wissa can leave.
Sky Sports News also reported last week that Wissa’s representatives were assured Brentford would engage with Newcastle if there was movement on forward reinforcements.
Newcastle are not expected to offer above £40m who could play into things as well.
Why has Bournemouth's new signing changed his name?
Bournemouth’s new signing Ben Gannon Doak arrived from Liverpool where he was registered as Ben Doak.
The Scotland international wishes to be known as Gannon Doak to reflect both of his parents' names asked for the switch when signing his a five-year deal.
Sky Sports reports that Gannon Doak is viewed as a replacement for Luis Sinisterra, who is set to join Brazilian side Cruzeiro on loan.
