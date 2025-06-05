The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal near surprise £37m wonderkid, Man United-Mbeumo rejected, Chelsea want Joao Pedro
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo their next target. An initial bid of £45m plus add ons was below the Bees’ valuation but the club’s are still at the negotiating table. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
Liverpool insist Luis Diaz is not for sale after Barcelona approach rebuffed
Liverpool have rejected Barcelona’s approach to try and sign Luis Diaz by telling the Spanish champions the winger is not for sale.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Diaz as they look to add another forward to the squad that regained the La Liga title.
But Liverpool are determined to keep the 28-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League, and do not want to enter into negotiations.
Brentford reject Man Utd bid for Mbeumo
Brentford have officially rejected Manchester United’s opening offer to sign Bryan Mbeumo.
United put in a bid worth £45m with £10m in add ons for a £55m total.
The Bees value Mbeumo at £60m as the minimum offer and have rejected United’s bid outright.
Mbeumo has scored 68 goals in 239 appearances and effectively has two years left on his contract putting Brentford in a strong negotiating position.
Arsenal talking to Sane?
Arsenal have opened talks with Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane according to Christian Falk.
The Gunners are reportedly talking to Sane’s agent Pini Zahavi over a potential deal.
The 29-year-old is said to want a £192,000-per-week base salary, on top of £2.5m in bonuses and a signing-on fee.
But he is open to moving to London where he would be closer to his family.
Fabregas turns down Inter
With former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi off to Saudi Arabia the Champions League runners-up need a new manager.
They had wanted Cesc Fabregas but he has reportedly turned down the chance to manage them.
Instead, the Arsenal legend will remain at Como 1907, who finished in 10th place under his tenure in their first season back in Serie A after a 21-year absence.
Donnarumma staying put
This one is based on a very loose rumour that claimed Manchester United wanted to bring in PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
I don’t think it was ever a real possibility with United’s priorities laying elsewhere this summer and Donnarumma’s agent has confirmed talks over a new contract with PSG.
Enzo Raiola, told Calciomercato that claims of a move to Old Trafford are "pure fantasy."
Liverpool reject Barca approach for Diaz
Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona for Luis Daiz, according to The Athletic.
The La Liga side reportedly made contact with the Reds yesterday, but Liverpool insisted that he is not for sale.
Diaz has been rumoured to be leaving Anfield this summer with interest in the winger also coming from Saudi Arabia.
A club as cautious as Liverpool will tend to wait until they have a replacement, perhaps Florian Wirtz, on the books before thinking about any sales.
The Jurgen Klopp disciple who could boost Manchester City
One other possible incoming to Manchester City is that of Pep Lijnders, who is set to bolster the backroom team behind Pep Guardiola a year after leaving Liverpool. While a managerial stint at RB Salzburg proved tricky, this is a move that may make sense for both parties however tough it might be to swallow for some at Anfield - Richard Jolly explains...
The Jurgen Klopp disciple ready to boost Pep Guardiola’s Man City
Manchester City on verge of signing Tijjani Reijnders after agreeing fee
Manchester City are set to make Tijjani Reijnders their first summer signing after agreeing a £46m fee with AC Milan.
The Netherlands midfielder will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, assuming he passes a medical.
City hope the transfer will be completed in time for the 26-year-old to make his debut at the Club World Cup.
Jack Grealish set to be left out of Manchester City squad for Club World Cup
Jack Grealish appears to be nearing a Manchester City exit with the England international likely to be left out of Pep Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad.
Grealish became a bit-part figure at the end of the season and is perhaps in need of a fresh start, though he still has two years left on his deal at the club.
Nuno Tavares leaves Arsenal
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has completed a permanent transfer to Lazio for a reported £6m, three years after making his last appearance for Mikel Arteta's side.
The 25-year-old moved to the Emirates from Benfica in the summer of 2021 and made 28 appearances in all competitions during his debut season, scoring once in a 3-1 win against Manchester United.
Part of a side that finished fifth, narrowly missing out on qualification for the Champions League and laying the foundations for title challenges that came in the following seasons, he was ultimately deemed surplus to requirements in the face of competition from Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined in the summer of 2022.
Tavares spent the next three seasons on loan at Marseille, Nottingham Forest and Lazio, with whom he has now signed a three-year deal.
He recorded nine league assists for the Rome side as they finished seventh in Serie A last season and earned his first senior international cap for Portugal in November in a 5-1 Nations League win over Poland.
In a statement, the Gunners said: "Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Nuno for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future."
