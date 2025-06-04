Transfer news live: Mbeumo’s huge Man United demand, Wirtz hits out at Liverpool claims, Zubimendi to Arsenal update

'We would like Martin to stay' - Real Sociedad president Aperribay on Zubimendi's future

The summer transfer window is up and running with a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June enabling business to be done ahead of the Club World Cup.

Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League at the tournament, but it is champions Liverpool who are busy already having seen a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz reportedly rebuffed, watching goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leave for Brentford and wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, and Bryan Mbeumo is edging closer to joining with the Brentford forward seemingly keen on a switch despite huge wage demands. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: