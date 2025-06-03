The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Major Arsenal boost in Sesko pursuit, Man Utd told Mbeumo fee
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The summer transfer window is up and running with a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June enabling business to be done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League at the tournament, but it is champions Liverpool who look busy already having seen a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz reportedly rebuffed after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed to get him out of his contract a month early. Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, and Bryan Mbeumo now appears to be on their list of targets with the Brentford forward seemingly keen on a switch. Doubt is also easing over captain Bruno Fernandes’s potential departure with the Portuguese supposedly rejecting a mega offer from the Saudi Pro League.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Jadon Sancho future revealed as Chelsea make decision
The saga over whether Jadon Sancho would stay at Chelsea or not appears to be over.
David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Sancho will leave Chelsea when his loan contract ends on 30 June after an agreement could not be reached over personal terms for loan to turn permanent.
That means Chelsea will pay the £5m penalty for him to return to Manchester United, where the forward will now explore options in England and abroad for his next move.
Keir Starmer urges Mikel Arteta to sign a striker
When even the prime minister is urging you to do something in the transfer market, you probably have to oblige...
It’s no secret that British prime minister Keir Starmer is a huge Arsenal fan, in fact he’s still a season ticket holder at the Emirates, and in an interview with Sky Sports, he has given his thoughts on the Gunners’s season, their transfer plans and the need to buy a striker.
"There's no hiding that being second again [in the Premier League] is frustrating. Been there, done that,” said Starmer.
“But the team this year have been fantastic. We were good last year, we’ve built on that and the Real Madrid game was incredible. There’s the makings of a really, really good team there but it just needs a little extra.
“It’s a good core team, Arteta has done a good job but we’ve got to kick on from here. Next season has got to be the year we do it.
“We need one or two extra players. Striker... That's the one that leaps out and it's been there for a little while now.”
Viktor Gyokeres heading to the Premier League?
Good news for Premier League clubs hoping to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sporting striker apparently keen to return to England.
Gyokeres formerly played for Coventry City in the Championship before moving to Portugal and has Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all chasing him this summer after his prolific goalscoring.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, the 26-year-old has seemingly rejected Barcelona and Juventus because he has his eye on a Premier League move. Along with Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, Gyokeres is a key domino to fall in the No 9 market.
Arsenal miss out on goalkeeper
At the other end of the pitch there’s less good news for Arsenal, as they’ve reportedly missed out on goalkeeper Joan Garcia.
Garcia, 24, was hugely impressive in helping Espanyol avoid relegation from LaLiga and Arsenal were said to be interested in bringing him in.
But Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Garcia will instead join Espanyol’s local rivals Barcelona on a five-year deal after Barca agreed to pay his £21m release clause. The deal is set to be completed next week.
Arsenal boost as Benjamin Sesko price revealed
It had been thought that Benjamin Sesko would cost Arsenal €100m (£84m) this summer but Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that he is likely available for less.
The RB Leipzig star is one of the Gunners’s top targets in the priority No 9 position and Romano says the club are already aware of the potential contract terms and Leipzig’s demands, which are believed to be lower than his previously reported €100m price tag.
The Slovenia international, who signed a new, four-year deal with Leipzig last summer, enjoyed a career-best season, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists across all competitions.
Chelsea and Liverpool target suffers back injury
Some injury news concerning Chelsea and Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike.
The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has withdrawn from France's squad for the Under-21s Euros this summer, with the French Football Federation citing back pain that "will prevent him from being fit for the start of the competition".
The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards around this summer and showed his class when scoring a hat-trick for France's U21s in a 5-3 win over England in March.
Brentford set Bryan Mbeumo asking price for Man Utd
As reported earlier, Bryan Mbeumo is keen on a move to Manchester United and talks are underway between the two clubs. Now, Brentford have set their price.
The Bees want at least £60m for the 25-year-old forward, who has one year left on his contract although Brentford have an option for a further season.
Mbeumo has scored 29 goals and produced 14 assists in the Premier League over the past two seasons, while his versatility in terms of playing on the right or through the middle is seen as a bonus.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made it clear the club won’t sell the Cameroon international on the cheap.
Frank said: “It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount. It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot. How many wingers score 20 goals for a mid-table club? And then with seven assists plus his work ethic. And his character. All these things mean that he has a lot, so he is a good player.”
Arsenal transfer guide: Benjamin Sesko and top targets in ‘big’ summer for Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will be hoping for a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term. Here’s our guide to the players they need to sign and shift to go one better.
Arsenal transfer guide: Top targets and areas to improve for Arteta
Arsenal hope to tie down Myles Lewis-Skelly to new deal amid Real Madrid interest
Real Madrid have already pinched one homegrown full-back from a Premier League club in recent weeks, and have been connected with another in Arsenal’s breakout start of the season, Myles Lewis-Skelly. In what one would suggest is not entirely a coincidence, this link comes just as the 18-year-old begins discussions over a new contract with the north London club - and the Mail believe that he will put pen to paper on a new deal. Funny that...
Aleksandar Mitrovic linked with Premier League return
Could Aleksandar Mitrovic yet add to his 38 Premier League goals? The former Fulham and Newcastle striker has seemingly been made available by Al-Hilal having enjoyed two free-scoring seasons in Saudi Arabia, with all of Everton (yes), West Ham (makes sense) and Manchester United (hmm...) monitoring a possible move.
