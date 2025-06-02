The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man United target shock Mitrovic move as Liverpool close in on Wirtz
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The summer transfer window has opened with a shortened window from 1 June and 10 June opening up for the Club World Cup.
Man City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League, while Liverpool look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed to get him out of his contract a month early. Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, with the transfer to be officially completed when Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil. However, captain Bruno Fernandes could leave with Saudi Pro League clubs circling.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Napoli lead race for Garnacho
Italian champions Napoli are leading the race to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Guardian. The Argentinian could be sold to free up funds for a major summer rebuild, with his role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 shape unclear and discipline issues seeing him dropped from the squad during the season.
United would hope to receive at least £40m for the 20 year old.
Chelsea monitoring Xavi Simons?
Chelsea have been tipped to monitor Xavi Simons this summer.
The Telegraph’s Matt tells the London is Blue Podcast that the Dutch forward is “one to keep an eye on.”
Chelsea have been linked with Jamie Gittens today, with Noni Madueke linked with a move away.
And Simons, who scored 10 goals in 25 Bundesliga games this term, could be available, though his price could put off suitors, having joined RB Leipzig for €50m with €31m in add-ons available.
Man United eye Sporting midfielder Pedro Goncalves
Manchester United are reported to be interested in Ruben Amorim’s former player Pedro Goncalves. The Sporting CP midfielder knows Amorim well and could fit into his team as a one of the attacking No 10s.
Goncalves is thought to be valued at around £70m by Sporting, but United are expected to receive at least £100m for Fernandes should their captain depart for Saudi Arabia, to help fund any bid.
Man City to sign young striker
Man City are adding to their striker ranks with 18-year-old Mahamadou Sangare set to undergo a medical with the club.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the teenager is signing a long-term deal with City after leaving PSG on a free transfer, fitting in with their plan to bring in and develop young talent.
Sangare was born in Mali but moved to Paris to pursue his football dream and impressed at PSG with eight goals in six Uefa Youth League games this season.
Chelsea in talks to buy Jamie Gittens
Chelsea are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
The Blues are targeting another wide player, with doubts over the future of Jadon Sancho, who could return to Manchester United with the Blues paying £5m in compensation to avoid the £25m obligation to buy.
And the Telegraph say Chelsea could make a £50m move for Englishman Gittens, with a release clause in and around that figure.
Gittens has shone for the Bundesliga giants since joining in 2020, with the Under-21 international the youngest English player to score in the Champions League – aged 20 and 75 days – after his goal against Real Madrid.
Man Utd target former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Man Utd are targeting a move for former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports Talk Sport.
The Serbian forward could leave Al Hilal this summer and return to the Premier League at 30 years of age.
After 68 goals in 79 appearances since joining Al Hilal, United could bolster their front line with a pure No. 9.
Having cost around £50m in 2023, United could make a move for £40m.
Caoimhin Kelleher undergoing Brentford medical
Brentford’s signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is moving ever closer, with the Irishman undergoing his medical at the Bees today.
An £18m package deal has been agreed, with the 26-year-old keen to become a No 1 after impressing as Reds back-up over the past few seasons.
Brentford’s current No 1 Mark Flekken is heading to Bayer Leverkusen, freeing up the starting jersey
Chelsea and Liverpool target suffers back injury
More injury news, this time concerning Chelsea and Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike.
The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has withdrawn from France's squad for the Under-21s Euros this summer, with the French Football Federation citing back pain that "will prevent him from being fit for the start of the competition".
The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards around this summer and showed his class when scoring a hat-trick for France's U21s in a 5-3 win over England in March.
Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Club World Cup after undergoing surgery
Not transfer news but a blow for Man City. Their Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the Club World Cup after having surgery on an achilles injury
Man City monitor Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento
Earlier we touched on Man City’s interest in Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri.
But Fabrizio Romano has now reported that a second target could emerge in the shape of Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento.
Pep Guardiola is evidently after help at full-back, having shifted Nico O'Reilly, naturally a midfielder, out to the position in the closing weeks of the campaign.
