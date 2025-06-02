Making A Premier League Team Of The Season That ACTUALLY Works

The summer transfer window has opened with a shortened window from 1 June and 10 June opening up for the Club World Cup.

Man City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League, while Liverpool look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed to get him out of his contract a month early. Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, with the transfer to be officially completed when Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil. However, captain Bruno Fernandes could leave with Saudi Pro League clubs circling.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.

