Liverpool make £35m bid for Marc Guehi

Liverpool have made a £35m bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The Premier League champions entered into talks for the England centre-back weeks ago and have now had a formal offer in their attempts to bring him to Anfield.

Guehi is in the last year of his contract with the FA Cup winners and Palace risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said this week that Guehi “has to” stay and that it is “almost impossible” to find a replacement of the same calibre.