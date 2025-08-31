Transfer news live: Liverpool hope for Isak breakthrough, Arsenal near Hincapie deal, Guehi bid submitted
Could there be a late twist in the long-running saga involving the Newcastle striker?
The end of the transfer window is almost here with just a couple of days left for deals to be done - and the Alexander Isak saga still rumbling.
The wantaway Newcastle forward has spent much of the summer angling for a move to Liverpool to no avail, but could there be a late twist? Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoane Wissa of Brentford, a double deal that may yet mean they are able to be persuaded to part with Isak if Liverpool come in with a fresh bid that now seems likely. The Reds have tabled a £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as their summer spending spree continues.
Elsewhere, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet - Piero Hincapie may bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes. Chelsea are also still hoping to be busy, with Facundo Buonanotte perhaps following fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho to the club. Xavi Simons has headed elsewhere, though, with his move to Tottenham sealed on Friday night, but Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Jackson still in Munich and wants Bayern move
However, Sky Sports News reports that Nicolas Jackson remains in Munich and is furious with Chelsea after they decided to cancel his loan move to Bayern.
Jackson reportedly wants to push through a move - but Chelsea have seemingly decided that they will not allow him to go out on loan after the injury to Liam Delap.
Chelsea pull out of Jackson loan move
Chelsea are pulling out of Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich as a result of Liam Delap’s hamstring injury sustained in their 2-0 win over Fulham.
The move was only made certain on Saturday morning - a record loan deal of £13m - but the decision has been made to cancel it with Delap feared to be out for several weeks.
Arsenal agree personal terms with Hincapie
Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen remain in talks over Piero Hincapie.
Fabrizio Romano claims the Gunners’ preference is a loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season.
He also says that personal terms between the player and Arsenal have been agreed and all that remains is to finalise the structure of a deal.
Liverpool make £35m bid for Marc Guehi
Liverpool have made a £35m bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.
The Premier League champions entered into talks for the England centre-back weeks ago and have now had a formal offer in their attempts to bring him to Anfield.
Guehi is in the last year of his contract with the FA Cup winners and Palace risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.
However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said this week that Guehi “has to” stay and that it is “almost impossible” to find a replacement of the same calibre.
Liverpool submit £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi
Liverpool expected to make £130m offer for Alexander Isak
The Telegraph reports that Liverpool are in line to make a British record offer for wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who is running out of time to secure the move to Anfield he so desires.
The offer is believed to be for £130m, with add-ons and bonuses taking it into British transfer record territory.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments