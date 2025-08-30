Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Liverpool hope for Isak breakthrough, Arsenal near Hincapie deal, Guehi latest

Could there be a late twist in the long-running saga involving the Newcastle striker?

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Flo Clifford
Saturday 30 August 2025 04:30 EDT
Could Alexander Isak finally get the move he covets?
Could Alexander Isak finally get the move he covets? (PA Wire)

The end of the transfer window is almost here with just a couple of days left for deals to be done - and the Alexander Isak saga still rumbling.

The wantaway Newcastle forward has spent much of the summer angling for a move to Liverpool to no avail, but could there be a late twist? Newcastle appear to have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoanne Wissa of Brentford, a double deal that may yet mean they are able to be persuaded to part with Isak if Liverpool come in with a fresh bid that now seems likely. Marc Guehi could be another transfer target that they revisit.

Elsewhere, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet - Piero Hincapie may bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes. Chelsea are also still hoping to be busy, with Facundo Buonanotte perhaps following fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho to the club. Xavi Simons has headed elsewhere, though, with his move to Tottenham sealed on Friday night, but Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:

Real Betis move for Antony stalls

There’s confusion over the immediate future of Man United forward Antony, who looked to have secured a permanent move to Real Betis - where he has impressed on loan - after the Red Devils said they had accepted an offer.

But the news in this morning is that the Spanish club say they have withdrawn it, announcing in a statement: “Betis has retired its offer. Betis cannot afford a transfer fee, nor the amounts the player is supposed to receive.”

BBC Sport reports that: ‘There are unverified suggestions one of the stumbling blocks relates to a payment to Antony around his outstanding wages on a United contract that runs to 2027.’

Whether there will be a breakthrough remains to be seen, with Antony reportedly keen for the move and United keen to offload the nearly-£82m winger.

Antony spent the second part of the 2024/25 season on loan with Betis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Flo Clifford30 August 2025 09:30

Nicolas Jackson set for Bayern loan move

Big news first up: Chelsea’s somewhat erratic striker Nicolas Jackson is set for a record loan deal to Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old was pushed down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge by the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, and is heading to Germany for an initial upfront loan fee of £13m, with an additional £56.2m purchase option and a sell-on clause.

That is an option to buy rather than an obligation.

Nicolas Jackson will not play when Chelsea visit West Ham (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Flo Clifford30 August 2025 09:22

Deadline day nears

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the summer transfer window.

It’s the final weekend, so it really is last chance saloon for a host of clubs and players to get the moves they want. Let’s get into it...

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 09:18

