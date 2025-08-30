Transfer news live: Liverpool hope for Isak breakthrough, Arsenal near Hincapie deal, Guehi latest
Could there be a late twist in the long-running saga involving the Newcastle striker?
The end of the transfer window is almost here with just a couple of days left for deals to be done - and the Alexander Isak saga still rumbling.
The wantaway Newcastle forward has spent much of the summer angling for a move to Liverpool to no avail, but could there be a late twist? Newcastle appear to have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoanne Wissa of Brentford, a double deal that may yet mean they are able to be persuaded to part with Isak if Liverpool come in with a fresh bid that now seems likely. Marc Guehi could be another transfer target that they revisit.
Elsewhere, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet - Piero Hincapie may bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes. Chelsea are also still hoping to be busy, with Facundo Buonanotte perhaps following fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho to the club. Xavi Simons has headed elsewhere, though, with his move to Tottenham sealed on Friday night, but Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Real Betis move for Antony stalls
There’s confusion over the immediate future of Man United forward Antony, who looked to have secured a permanent move to Real Betis - where he has impressed on loan - after the Red Devils said they had accepted an offer.
But the news in this morning is that the Spanish club say they have withdrawn it, announcing in a statement: “Betis has retired its offer. Betis cannot afford a transfer fee, nor the amounts the player is supposed to receive.”
BBC Sport reports that: ‘There are unverified suggestions one of the stumbling blocks relates to a payment to Antony around his outstanding wages on a United contract that runs to 2027.’
Whether there will be a breakthrough remains to be seen, with Antony reportedly keen for the move and United keen to offload the nearly-£82m winger.
Nicolas Jackson set for Bayern loan move
Big news first up: Chelsea’s somewhat erratic striker Nicolas Jackson is set for a record loan deal to Bayern Munich.
The 24-year-old was pushed down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge by the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, and is heading to Germany for an initial upfront loan fee of £13m, with an additional £56.2m purchase option and a sell-on clause.
That is an option to buy rather than an obligation.
Deadline day nears
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the summer transfer window.
It’s the final weekend, so it really is last chance saloon for a host of clubs and players to get the moves they want. Let’s get into it...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments