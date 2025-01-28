Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal line up Sesko alternatives, Liverpool interest confirmed, Man Utd triple deal
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko, while Arsenal lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, and are in the market for a defensive midfielder to continue Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Neymar terminates Al-Hilal contract amid links with return to former club
Neymar has parted ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions have confirmed, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.
The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.
"Al-Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent, the Saudi club posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris Saint Germain for a reported fee of around €90m (£77m) in August 2023.
Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.
Arsenal line up Benjamin Sesko alternatives
A series of names are being linked with Arsenal amid their difficulties in landing Benjamin Sesko.
John Duran is a new target to have emerged, according to Fabrizio Romano, with a call made to Aston Villa to enquire about his availability.
TalkSPORT say Evan Ferguson remains an option and Sky in Germany reckon Alexander Isak is once again Arsenal’s top target.
Watch this space!
Brentford target ex-Premier League star to bolster defensive options
Brentford are considering a move for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, as manager Thomas Frank looks at whether he can improve his defensive options this January. The Camp Nou hierarchy want to make outgoings to meet financial restrictions but it is understood the former Chelsea centre-half wants to fight for his place.
Christensen has been injured for much of the season, meaning he has only made one league appearance. While the 28-year-old is intent on reclaiming his place, Barca's financial situation has meant clubs are willing to test whether a deal is possible.
Chelsea break women’s world transfer record to sign US star Naomi Girma
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a reported world-record fee.
The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000, eclipsing the current record - paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji - by £215,000.
Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest
Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.
Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.
Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG's Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.
Man City captain Kyle Walker heading to Italy for AC Milan loan move
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is on the verge of joining AC Milan on loan and bringing to an end a glittering seven and a half-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.
The two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer. Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move.
The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.
Virgil van Dijk hails influence of Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk has played a significant role in the vast majority of his 300 Liverpool appearances but conceded there were two other influential Dutchmen who were helping their current challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.
The Netherlands captain registered his 209th victory as he brought up his triple century with a 4-1 success over Ipswich, by far the best win rate of anyone who has reached that landmark for the club.
Pep Guardiola relying on John Stones for Champions League “final”
Pep Guardiola has told John Stones that, unless he “promises” he cannot play, he has to start Manchester City’s “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday and spare them from the embarrassment of an early Champions League exit.
England international Stones has not begun a game since December’s defeat to Aston Villa but Guardiola is relying on him to rescue City's European campaign.
Ruben Amorim claims he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in Man Utd squad before Marcus Rashford
Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim revealed that the reason for Marcus Rashford’s continued absence from the matchday squad is the lack of effort he is seeing in training and said he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench before the England international.
Rashford, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, has not featured for United since a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League back in December.
Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation is a farcical problem Enzo Maresca must solve
Chelsea signed a goalkeeper in August 2022. Then two more in August 2023. Then another in July 2024. They already owned the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.
When their owners, Clearlake Capital, bought the club in 2022, they also inherited the reigning world goalkeeper of the year, according to Fifa’s annual awards.
Chelsea have eight senior goalkeepers and, it is ever more apparent, they need a new goalkeeper. Or, at the least, a change of goalkeeper.
