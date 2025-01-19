Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye £70m striker, Man Utd consider two new left-backs and Man City close to Marmoush
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are clubs to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window. Erling Haaland has signed a bumper new extension at Manchester City, while it appears that Benjamin Sesko will not be an option for the Gunners as they target a new striker.
Mikel Arteta is also targeting a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
West Ham latest
Further to those comments from Potter, here’s a round-up of West Ham’s rumoured targets.
Reports emerged yesterday that the Hammers had submitted a £40m bid for Villa’s Jhon Duran, which was rejected.
Evan Ferguson remains a loan target too, as does Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati, who was previously on loan at Brighton.
Andre Silva of RB Leipzig is the player who has been most strongly linked, while there are reports that Nice’s Evann Guessand is also a target.
Hoffenheim forward Mergim Berish has been linked too, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky DE.
Arsenal consider £70m move for Benjamin Sesko
Arsenal are contemplating a £70m move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.
A January transfer window move could boost the Gunners after a recent blip, which has hit their title hopes.
The Sun claims a loan could be an option, though that appears unlikely given the calibre of player, but a permanent move will push Mikel Arteta’s side to dig deep into their pockets.
The Mirror reports that Barcelona are also interested in the Slovenia forward, but may struggle to make the financial package work.
Spurs latest
Spurs are one side who seem to have a lack of concrete rumours despite a difficult injury situation, though there are reports linking them to a few players.
In terms of attackers, Randal Kolo Muani was linked with the Lilywhites, but after his move to Juventus, Spurs have to look elsewhere. To that end, they’ve been linked with Lille’s Jonathan David, as well as Nice striker Evann Guessand, Rayan Cherki of Lyon, and Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.
Postecoglou’s side have also been linked with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Byran Mbeumo, but it is thought that all of these deals would be too difficult to pull off.
In other positions, Spurs have been linked with Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi in defence.
City reportedly agree deal for Marmoush
Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport in France has claimed that Manchester City have finally agreed a deal “in principle” for Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.
“Final details being discussed to sealed the deal. The plan is that he doesn't play tomorrow against Dortmund,” Hawkins added.
Solskjaer returns as new Besiktas manager
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as the new manager at Turkish club Besiktas.
Solskjaer, who has not held a coaching role since leaving Old Trafford in 2021, takes over at the Super Lig side who have been without a head coach since letting Giovanni van Bronckhorst go last month.
The Norwegian, who arrived in Istanbul on Friday, has agreed a deal until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with a one-year extension option.
A statement on the Besiktas website read: "A contract has been signed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the position of technical director of our professional football team until the end of the 2025-2026 season with a 1-year option for the 2026-2027 season.
"We welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who we believe will provide important services to our club, to the Besiktas family and wish him outstanding success."
Arsenal striker update
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s search for a striker.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that “Mikel Arteta already confirmed that Arsenal are working for a new addition and I can tell you that in the last 24 to 48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about important players around Europe.
“Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they’re able to do, so a work in progress,” Romano added.
The Gunners have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic during the window, while Bryan Mbeumo reportedly remains another forward target.
Reports of Madrid and Alexander-Arnold agreement 'wide of the mark'
While reports in Spain continue to claim that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid when his contract expires, Sky Sports’ Vinny O'Connor has said that the full-back has not agreed a verbal deal.
“Reports in Spain that there is an agreement are understood to be wide of the mark,” said O’Connor.
The 26-year-old has six months left on his current contract and is free to negotiate with other clubs as it stands.
Lewis-Skelly set for Arsenal contract
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Arsenal are “preparing [a] new deal proposal” for Miles Lewis-Skelly.
The 18-year-old has impressed at the Emirates this season, with “club and coaching staff excited with his progress” according to Romano.
The details of the deal are not clear at present.
Parker hails young Trafford as future England great
Scott Parker hailed James Trafford as a future England goalkeeper after he made two late penalty saves to help Burnley hang on for a goalless draw with Sunderland that leaves them level on points with Championship leaders Leeds.
In a remarkable finish at Turf Moor, Trafford twice denied Wilson Isidor from the spot, first in the 86th minute and then in the sixth minute of time added on, with the Burnley faithful celebrating their eighth goalless draw of the season as if it had been a win.
Trafford has been a penalty hero before, saving a stoppage-time spot-kick against Spain as England won the final of the European Under-21s Championships 1-0 in 2023. The 22-year-old received a first senior call-up last March, and Parker believes he will one day be a regular for his country.
"I think so," the former England captain said. "In terms of what we've seen from him this is a boy with absolutely humungous potential. I still think there's so much more to come from him."
Trafford has endured difficulties early in his career. Installed as Burnley's number one at the start of last season after a £15million move from Manchester City, he lost his place as the Clarets struggled in the top flight, but seems to have come back from the experience stronger for it.
"I've got nothing but positives to say about James," Parker added. "When I first came in there were some struggles and he came out the back of a season last year that was difficult for Traf, a young boy, going into that division, he had some hard times.
"But this is a special keeper with absolutely huge potential. You see that confidence. He believes in himself and to get to that top, top level you have to have that certain belief, that arrogance. He's got that and he backs it up."
