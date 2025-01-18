Transfer news LIVE: Man City close in on Marmoush, Kvaratskhelia's new club revealed, Man Utd latest
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are clubs to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window. Erling Haaland has signed a bumper new extension at Manchester City, while it appears that Benjamin Sesko will not be an option for the Gunners as they target a new striker.
Mikel Arteta is also targeting a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Arsenal round-up
On Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano said earlier today that “Arsenal are working for a new addition and I can tell you that in the last 24 to 48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about important players around Europe”.
The Gunners have been widely linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic during the window, while Bryan Mbeumo reportedly remains another forward target.
However, David Ornstein has claimed that Benjamin Sesko is not expected to move during this window, with RB Leipzig likely to refuse to sell.
In addition, Thomas Frank has insisted that it is hugely unlikely that Mbeumo will move.
Gyokeres has a €100m release clause, while Vlahovic continues to be the most linked striker.
Sesko not expected to move in this window
Arsenal’s search for a new striker may have hit an early stumbling block, as David Ornstein has claimed that Benjamin Sesko is not expected to move during this window, with RB Leipzig likely to refuse to sell.
Speaking on YouTube to Arsenal fan show ‘Highbury Squad’, Ornstein said: “My information is there are no talks for Benjamin Sesko, and he’s not expected to move in thus transfer window.
“He’s high on their [Arsenal’s] recruitment list, they’ve explored it in the past.
“He’s really important to Leipzig at the moment. They don’t have an intention of selling him,” added Ornstein.
Premier League clubs avoid PSR charges for 2023/24 but one team still at risk
All 20 Premier League sides have avoided charges relating to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023/24 season after the league deemed every club to have been financially compliant.
PSR stipulates that clubs cannot post losses of more than £105m over a three-year period, with most clubs required to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 season by 31 December.
This year, the Premier League has adjudged that all clubs have adhered to the rules – in 2024, the league charged both Everton and Nottingham Forest with PSR breaches, with the Merseyside club later being given an eight-point reduction, while Forest were docked four points.
Premier League clubs avoid PSR charges for 2023/24 but one team still at risk
Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged with breaches of PSR around this time last year
Casadei, Veiga to leave Chelsea?
Two Chelsea players continue to be linked with moves way from the club.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Borussia Dortmund have approached the Blues “in the last 24 hours” for defender Renato Veiga, and the clubs “are in contact to discuss the formula of the deal.
In addition, Romano reports that italian side Torino “are prepared to present new official bid to Chelsea for Cesare Casadei on permanent transfer”.
There are also reports that Brighton remain interested in defender Tosin Adarabioyo, though there does not appear to have been any discussions or offers made.
Neymar set for MLS move?
Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that MLS side Chicago Fire are “in preliminary talks to sign Neymar this winter”.
He suggests that it is a difficult deal to do, while Al Hilal (and some Saudi executives) want the Brazilian to stay into the summer and beyond.
“Neymar expected to be a Saudi 2034 ambassador,” adds Jacobs.
Aston Villa sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund
Aston Villa have completed their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Netherlands international Donyell Malen.
The 25-year-old frontman, who had 18 months of his contract remaining at Dortmund, has joined for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £21million, although Villa have not released details of the length of his deal.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.
Aston Villa sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund
The 25-year-old had a spell at Arsenal as a youth player.
Al Hilal ready to move for Salah
Further to the L’Equipe report from earlier, now Sky Sportsare reporting that there is concrete interest in Mo Salah from Al Hilal.
Kaveh Solhekol said that the Saudi champions are looking for a big signing to replace Neymar, whose contract is up in the summer.
“What we've consistently been told is if Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia, his representatives need to get in touch and they will make it happen. They would love to have Salah playing in the Saudi Pro League,” said Solhekol.
Al Hilal are ready to offer the Egyptian a “lucrative” contract as they are actively “looking for a replacement” for Neymar.
No agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Madrid
While reports in Spain continue to claim that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid when his contract expires, Sky Sports’ Vinny O'Connor has said that the full-back has not agreed a verbal deal.
“Reports in Spain that there is an agreement are understood to be wide of the mark,” said O’Connor.
The 26-year-old has six months left on his current contract and is free to negotiate with other clubs as it stands.
City to make another defensive signing?
Yesterday, Gianluca Di Marzio broke news that Man City are preparing an offer between €60-65m for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.
The 24-year-old can play as a full-back or wing-back, and has become a regular starter both both Juventus and Italy.
However, Sky Italy “believe Juventus currently value Cambiaso at around £67m and are not looking to sell him this month”.
Cambiaso has four-and-a-half years left on his Juve contract.
Pep Guardiola confident he can find replacement if Kyle Walker leaves Man City
Pep Guardiola is backing himself to find the solution should captain Kyle Walker leave Manchester City this month.
The veteran right-back has told the club he wants to move and play the final years of his career abroad.
The 34-year-old has been integral to City’s success under Guardiola, helping the team win 17 trophies – including six Premier League titles and the Champions League – in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola confident he can find replacement if Kyle Walker leaves Man City
The veteran right-back has told the club he wants to move and play the final years of his career abroad.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments