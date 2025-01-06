Transfer news LIVE: Vlahovic to Man Utd swap, Arsenal latest, Liverpool to make huge Alexander-Arnold offer

✕ Close Arne Slot accuses Man Utd of 'long-ball defending' after Liverpool held

Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford. Joshua Zirkzee could also be leaving and Juventus have reportedly offered Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic to United for the striker in a swap deal.

One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling LaLiga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.

And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below: