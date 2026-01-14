Transfer news live: Spurs close on Gallagher, Chelsea move for £104m star, Real Madrid want Klopp
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Tottenham are closing on bringing out-of-favour Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League after hijacking Aston Villa’s move for the former Chelsea product, who has now undergone a medical ahead of a £35m switch as the January transfer window heats up.
Gallagher isn’t the only England international to have garnered strong Premier League interest, with Arsenal joining the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Eagles skipper is said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, but Manchester City are desperate to overcome any hurdles and secure his signature this month, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich have now also expressed an interest in the England centre-back.
Mikel Arteta’s side are also rumoured to have entered the race to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, with one outlet even reporting they will offer Gabriel Martinelli in a swap deal, but Chelsea, who have reportedly made a huge bid for Federico Valverde, are also reportedly still interested in Vini Jr.
Manchester United have meanwhile confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager and now look to strengthen their squad before the window closes, with Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson all rumoured as targets, although Man City are also said to be eyeing Nottingham Forest talisman Anderson.
And while United’s managerial picture looks clearer for the short-term, speculation remains frantic over the future of the Real Madrid dugout after Xabi Alonso’s shock exit, with the Spanish giants hoping to lure former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back into coaching in what would be a spectacular move.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
ICYMI: Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as interim head coach
Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their head coach for the rest of the season.
The former United captain was the unanimous choice of the club to replace the interim Darren Fletcher and the sacked Ruben Amorim.
United, who also considered bringing back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, looked for a continuity candidate of someone who knew the club as they aim to meet their season’s objectives of European qualification.
They decided to give themselves more time in their search for a long-term appointment and felt there would be more good candidates available in the summer, with director of football Jason Wilcox spearheading their attempts to find Amorim’s permanent successor.
But Carrick will be in charge for the next 17 games after impressing Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada in an interview in person last Thursday. After further talks on Monday he came to a verbal agreement to take the job.
Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as new head coach
Could Jurgen Klopp be lured back into management by Real Madrid?
Jurgen Klopp is in the running to be the next Real Madrid manager, if they opt to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer.
Xabi Alonso left the club yesterday after less than eight months in the role, with Arbeloa put in charge for the foreseeable future.
But according to Sky Germany, Klopp, who is currently working as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, would be interested in taking the reins at the Bernabeu despite his long-term contract in his current role.
Klopp left Liverpool in 2024, saying he was “running out of energy” after landing six trophies during his time at Anfield, before taking the Red Bull role in January last year.
Conor Gallagher set for Tottenham medical ahead of £35m move
Conor Gallagher is on the verge of completing a £35m move to Tottenham after undergoing his medical last night, according to Sky Sports.
He is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year deal with the club, with Spurs successfully hijacking Aston Villa’s move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder.
The 25-year-old returns to the Premier League having left boyhood club Chelsea in 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks