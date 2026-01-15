Transfer news live: Man Utd may lose Fernandes, Spurs close on defender, Chelsea want Paqueta
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
As Manchester United prepare for the start of the Michael Carrick era with a Manchester derby in the Premier League this weekend the club are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson all rumoured as targets, although Man City are also said to be eyeing Nottingham Forest talisman Anderson.
However, there is growing fear that United could lose their own talisman, Bruno Fernandes, who maintains a desire to compete for trophies and has ongoing interest from Bayern Munich as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.
Elsewhere, Tottenham have signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, bringing him back to the Premier League in a £35m move and now set their sights on Santos left-back Souza who is expected to undergo a medical with the club later today.
Gallagher isn’t the only England international on the transfer merry-go-round with Arsenal joining the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Eagles skipper is said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, but Manchester City are desperate to overcome any hurdles and secure his signature this month, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich have now also expressed an interest in the England centre-back.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly made a huge bid for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Conor Gallagher completes Tottenham medical ahead of £35m move
Conor Gallagher is on the verge of completing a £35m move to Tottenham after undergoing his medical last night, according to Sky Sports.
He is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year deal with the club, with Spurs successfully hijacking Aston Villa’s move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder.
The 25-year-old returns to the Premier League having left boyhood club Chelsea in 2024.
Souza set for Tottenham medical
With Conor Gallagher coming through the door, it doesn’t seem like Spurs fans will need to wait much longer for their next signing.
Santos defender Souza is reportedly expected to undergo his Tottenham medical in London on Thursday ahead of a £13m move to the club, the details of which is being finalised.
The Brazilian will be brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.
Good morning!
The January transfer window continues to tick by and clubs hoping to do business in the mid-season window will need to move swiftly to get their deals over the line.
We’ll bring you all the latest gossip, rumours and confirmed transfers throughout the day so without further ado let’s get into it...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks