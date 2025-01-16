Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal rival Man Utd for Gyokeres, Zubimendi twist and Salah latest
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Arsenal are rumoured to be looking for new forwards after cup defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle, but have struck a deal to sign Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a goalscorer and have reportedly turned their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Zubimendi.
The window could see some big exits confirmed with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Manchester City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, in a move that could see striker Christopher Nkunku head the other way and return to the Bundesliga after a difficult time at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool have ‘started talks’ with FC Nurnberg star Stefanos Tzimas after rejecting a £70m verbal offer for Darwin Nunez.
West Ham boss Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Marcus Rashford speculation
New West Ham boss Graham Potter distanced himself from speculation he wants to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.
Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Thursday and was in the dugout to watch his side lose their FA Cup third-round tie 2-1 at Aston Villa on Friday night.
Following his appointment at the London Stadium, the Hammers have been linked with wantaway Red Devils forward Rashford in the January transfer window but Potter remained tight-lipped.
“Well, I used to say this 20-odd months ago, I only comment on players that are West Ham players,” the 49-year-old, who had to deal with constant transfer speculation at previous club Chelsea, said.
Arsenal rival Man Utd for striker after switching to aggressive approach to solve attacking problems
Arsenal will step up their move for a new striker and enter the race for Sporting CP's striker Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old could be the solution to their attacking problems after Kai Havertz’s inconsistent form and Gabriel Jesus suffering a serious knee injury.
L’Equipe report the Sweden striker could be an option for the Gunners, rivalling Manchester United, whose manager Ruben Amorim would be keen to reunite with the player, while Brentford's Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo is also on Arsenal’s list.
The report mentions Arsenal’s newfound willingness to pay the release clause of €100m (£84m) due to Newcastle and Lille’s unwillingness to negotiate over Alexander Isak and Jonathan David.
