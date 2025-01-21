Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal-Sesko ‘agreement’, Chelsea consider shock Vlahovic move
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, while a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month despite being aware of a clause that allows the forward to leave the German club in 2025.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Chelsea could enter talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic, with out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku set to leave this month.
Manchester United have been linked with Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the cub also opening talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all set to leave.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Jota ruled out for several weeks as Liverpool manager Arne Slot provides injury update
Diogo Jota will be out for several weeks with a muscle problem as the striker faces a second spell on the sidelines this season.
The Portugal international, who spent seven weeks on the sidelines in autumn with a rib injury, missed Saturday’s win at Brentford and will sit out Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Lille.
Liverpool are likely to be without him for matches including their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham and the rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park while they will have to wait and see if he is fit for next month’s trip to Manchester City.
Ibrahima Konate committed to Liverpool despite unresolved contract situation
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admits he still has a contract issue to resolve but is demonstrating his commitment to the club by making the sacrifice of playing through pain to keep the team competing on four fronts.
The France international’s deal expires at the end of next season so is not as pressing as the likes of fellow defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Mohamed Salah, who have all entered the final five months of their existing agreements.
Negotiations to get them to stay have to take priority but the future of the 25-year-old Konate, first-choice partner for Van Dijk, cannot be ignored for too long.
Aston Villa reject West Ham bid for forward Jhon Duran
Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Premier League rivals West Ham for forward Jhon Duran.
West Ham first registered an interest in Duran last summer but failed to pursue initial advances for the Colombian striker and he signed a new deal with Villa until 2030 in October.
However, the Hammers have stepped up their efforts to bring the 12-goal forward to London and had a bid reported to be in the region of £57million turned down by Villa on Monday.
The transfer speculation is an unwanted distraction for Villa ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash away to Monaco.
Manchester City announce signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City have signed defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for €40m, plus add-ons.
The 20-year-old, who will become the first Uzbekistan international to play in the Premier League, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
His arrival kicks off City’s January buying as Pep Guardiola has started rebuilding his team in a spending spree that will cost well over £100m.
Chelsea agree summer signing
Some news on the ‘young centre-back’ that Chelsea had reportedly lined up to sign in the summer.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that that is in fact Mamadou Sarr, a 19-year-old centre-back who currently plays for Strasbourg (who are owned by the BlueCo group).
The deal is reported to be worth €15m.
Man Utd face stumbling block in effort to send Antony on loan to Real Betis
Real Betis want to take Antony on loan from Manchester United but there is still a considerable distance in what proportion of the Brazilian’s wages the Spanish club will pay.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are intent on overhauling the squad, but they first need to clear the wage bill in order to meet restrictions from Profit and Sustainability Rules. Antony is on a vast salary, reported to be around £200,000 a week, having been handed a major contract after moving to Manchester from Ajax in 2022.
Betis are keen to take the 24-year-old on a temporary deal, but there is currently distance between the two clubs on how much of his salary will be paid by the Spanish club.
Chelsea step up Dusan Vlahovic interest?
Chelsea are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Times.
The Blues held talks over the transfer of their defender Renato Veiga, who is wanted by the Italian club, and are weighing up whether to make a bid for the Serbia international.
Vlahovic, 24, has also been linked to Arsenal and is set to be available ahead of entering the last year of his contract.
He is Juventus’ top scorer this season with 12 goals but is also the club’s stop earner.
Chelsea to rival Arsenal for Sesko?
Plenty of reports have emerged regarding Arsenal’s interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but now Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Chelsea also want the Slovenian striker.
His report on Sky’s Swiss website claims that Chelsea are “already in contact with his [Sesko’s] representatives”, and have also “contacted RB Leipzig for an initial informative discussion”.
It is said that the German club would want a fee of around €80m euros.
Manchester City turn to familiar face as surprise option to replace Rodri
Manchester City are considering re-signing Douglas Luiz from Juventus as they look to the Brazil midfielder to cover for the absence of the injured Rodri.
Douglas Luiz is on City’s January shortlist, though it is far from certain that they will bring in a midfielder during a busy month in the transfer window.
City, who have ruled out moves this month for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, are only interested in a loan move for the former Aston Villa midfielder, with Rodri set to return to fitness in the summer.
Manchester United eye Patrick Dorgu as first recruit of troubled Ruben Amorim era
Manchester United are interested in signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, as they look to make a wing back the first recruit of the Ruben Amorim era.
The 20-year-old Denmark international, who has won four caps, is on United’s radar as they search for signings who suit Amorim’s style of play.
Dorgu, an international teammate of Rasmus Hojlund, broke into Lecce’s team last season, and could address United’s lack of left-footed options on that flank.
