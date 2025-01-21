Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal-Sesko ‘agreement’, Chelsea consider shock Vlahovic move

✕ Close "We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, while a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month despite being aware of a clause that allows the forward to leave the German club in 2025.

Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Chelsea could enter talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic, with out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku set to leave this month.

Manchester United have been linked with Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the cub also opening talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all set to leave.

Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.

