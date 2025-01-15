Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal agree Zubimendi deal, Liverpool in wonderkid talks, Chelsea want new striker
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Arsenal are rumoured to be looking for new forwards after cup defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle, but have struck a deal to sign Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a goalscorer and have reportedly turned their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Zubimendi.
The window could see some big exits confirmed with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Manchester City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, in a move that could see striker Christopher Nkunku head the other way and return to the Bundesliga after a difficult time at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool have ‘started talks’ with FC Nurnberg star Stefanos Tzimas after rejecting a £70m verbal offer for Darwin Nunez.
United and Spurs miss out on Kolo Muani
One of the ‘mini-sagas’ of the winter window seems to be coming to an end, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani is set to join Juventus on a six-month loan.
The Italian posted on X to say that the French forward will join the Turin club on a deal with no buy option, and he will have a medical at some point this week.
The 26-year-old had been linked with moves to Spurs and Manchester United earlier in the window.
Cristiano Ronaldo set for extension at Al-Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo could land a new mega Saudi contract to remain with Al-Nassr.
Marca reports the Portuguese superstar could be offered part ownership of the club with a salary to confirm him as the world's highest-paid athlete.
The deal could be worth £167.9million (€200m) to extend his stay by a further year.
The deal would see Ronaldo pocket £3.19m (€3.8m) per week.
Man Utd could sell home-grown stars this transfer window?
Due to PSR restrictions, Manchester United could be open to selling some of their most valuable home-grown talent.
That not only includes the out-of-favour Marcus Rashford, but Kobbie Mainoo, who has been linked to Chelsea this month, and Alejandro Garnacho as well.
Several sales could then allow Ruben Amorim to bolster his squad with his own signings, reports the Telegraph.
The paper claims Monaco will rival AC Milan for Rashford.
Brighton could send young stars out on loan
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has not ruled out January loan moves for Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso.
The two forwards have struggled for minutes this season having worked their way back from long-term injuries last term.
West Ham have been linked with Ferguson in this window and new Hammers boss Graham Potter gave the Republic of Ireland international his Brighton debut during his time on the south coast.
“We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together,” Hurzeler said on Ferguson’s future ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Ipswich on Thursday.
“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent (Facundo) Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.
“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players. It’s the perfect environment to adapt.
“In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton. So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it’s always very helpful.
“So, that’s why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more about what is best for the player.”
Chelsea put hefty price tag on Nkunku
More on Christopher Nkunku, for whom Chelsea will demand a £65m transfee, according to the Athletic.
The striker is keen to depart for Bayern Munich after struggling for minutes this season under Enzo Maresca, who has primarily used Nicolas Jackson as his No 9. And while there are likely to be more opportunities for Nkunku in the second half of the season, he is already looking to return to the Bundesliga, where he was named player of the season during his final campaign with RB Leipzig.
Arne Slot: Liverpool don’t need new recruits
Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Jota netted just 22 seconds after coming off the bench - Liverpool’s fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League - heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.
The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.
“I think you saw today again, that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench,” Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.
“And it was not for the first time this season that these players have helped us. If you looked at today, I could not have asked for more. I said to them at halftime, don’t get frustrated.
“I knew we would get chances, with the options we had. We created chance after chance late on and could have won.”
Gunners poised to land Zubimendi
With all the attention focussed on which striker Arsenal will sign in the January window, news has emerged that the Gunners are all but certain to land primary target Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season.
Mikel Arteta is known to be a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old Spanish star and, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both out of contract at the end of the season, the club have accelerated their interest in Zubimendi.
Arsenal are reported by The Mail to have triggered Zubimendi’s €60million (£51m) release cause and would have ideally liked one of Europe’s leading midfield talents to join them this month, but Real Sociedad have insisted he stays until the end of the campaign.
Antonio Conte confirms Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli
Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has sparked a potential January transfer window scramble after telling manager Antonio Conte he wants to leave.
The 23-year-old Georgia winger, valued at around £70million, is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest properties and has been linked with Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool, with the French capital seemingly his most likely destination.
“Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club,” Conte told a press conference ahead of Napoli’s league match at home to Hellas Verona on Sunday.
“I spoke to him and he confirmed his plan to leave the club. I feel very disappointed because I spent six months trying to make him feel at the centre of the project, to make him see that something important could be done.”
Chelsea move for Bayern star Mathys Tel
Chelsea have contacted Bayern Munich over a move for winger Mathys Tel, according to multiple reports. The 19-year-old French youth international had a breakout season last year.
The move could depend on Christopher Nkunku heading in the other direction. The France international has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge and is looking to return to the Bundesliga, where he was named player of the season during his final campaign with RB Leipzig.
Emery address Diego Carlos-Fenerbahce links
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery gave his thoughts on the future of defender Diego Carlos and the rumours he could be exiting the club for a move to Fenerbahce.
Sky Sports News have reported that the Turkish side were interested and would pay £10m for the player.
“When we are in the transfer window different options can happen with the players,” Emery said, “Of course we can see how important Diego Carlos was and is for us because he played consistently with us, performing very well.
“Of course, like I told you before, we are thinking in different circumstances but always trying to link and get what is best for the club, for the team and for each player.
“After those circumstances we will analyse and always try to make the best decision.”
