Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea move for Bayern star to replace Nkunku, Arsenal revive Vlahovic bid
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Chelsea move for Bayern star Mathys Tel
Chelsea have contacted Bayern Munich over a move for winger Mathys Tel, according to multiple reports. The 19-year-old French youth international had a breakout season last year.
The move could depend on Christopher Nkunku heading in the other direction. The France international has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge and is looking to return to the Bundesliga, where he was named player of the season during his final campaign with RB Leipzig.
Atalanta target Calvert-Lewin
New Everton manager David Moyes could have his work cut out if the club agree a deal to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave. The forward is in dire need of rediscovering his best form but The Sun report that he could be on his way out.
They say that Serie A side Atalanta want to sign Calvert-Lewin who is into the final few months of his contract at Goodison Park.
Calvert-Lewin is able to sign a pre-contract deal should he agree to to the move.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have also been interested in a move for the 27-year-old, who has 2 goals in 19 appearances this season.
Brereton Diaz heading to Sheffield?
Sheffield United are the new favourites to sign Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz on loan this month.
Brereton Diaz has made just four Premier League substitute appearances for the Saints since September and the club are looking to move on some of the personnel they feel are not integral to the team.
Sky Sports News reports that Sunderland and Blackburn have made approached for the striker but Brereton Diaz’s on preference is to return to Sheffield United where he spent five months on loan last year.
Southampton are believed to want a contractual guarantee from any Championship club that they will sign the forward permanently if that club is promoted to the Premier League.
A move to keep tabs on.
Man Utd and Real Madrid to fight it out for Ederson?
Manchester United may have to fight off competition from Real Madrid if they hope to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season in Serie A and is attracting interest from across Europe. He is valued at near £50m and United’s close proximity to the edge of PSR restrictions may mean Madrid have the edge in terms of purchasing power.
Spanish outlet AS also report that Madrid are keen on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer, and have made him their priority as a midfield target.
Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans
Manchester City are interested in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis as they start to plan for the future of their defence.
The Premier League champions hope to bring the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium while Palmeiras want €40m for the prospect.
City are also keen to sign another young centre-back, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.
Their squad only contains two defenders they have bought in the last four years, in Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji, and manager Pep Guardiola has had a host of centre-back injuries this season.
Right-back Kyle Walker turns 35 in May while central defender John Stones is 30, with both Akanji and Nathan Ake having their 30th birthdays later this year and City have started to turn their attention towards the next generation of defenders.
Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans
The champions also want Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush in what could be a busy month for Pep Guardiola’s side
AC Milan to formally approach Man Utd over Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford was left out of Manchester United’s matchday squad for the FA Cup match against Arsenal which points more clearly that the winger will be leaving the club during this window.
Sky Sports News say AC Milan, who have been in talks with Rashford’s team, are reportedly preparing a formal bid for the 27-year-old with United believed to want a straight loan.
The hierarchy at Old Trafford understand that they are likely to have to subsidise some of Rashford’s wages in order to get a deal over the line.
Liverpool winger on five man shortlist for Napoli to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli are now open to the idea of selling talented Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but a new name has now emerged as a possible replacement.
Edon Zhegrova has been linked with a move to Naples, reports Corriere dello Sport, after impressing for Lille.
While Bologna’s Swiss international Dan Ndoye is another option. Antonio Conte prefers Lecce’s Danish starlet Patrick Dorgu.
While Roma’s Matías Soulé and Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa also come under consideration.
Arsenal back away from potential Alexander Isak deal
Arsenal have backed down from a potential blockbuster move for Alexander Isak this summer.
The numbers have simply become too much for the Gunners to make work, reports the Mail.
It is no surprise that Newcastle and the market’s valuation of the Swedish striker has rocketed since his sensational run of form.
It is a blow for Mikel Arteta, who continues to struggle to find the right solution in attack, with Kai Havertz impressing at times but unable to consistently lead the Gunners’ front line.
And Isak, who Newcastle want to keep, would now cost more than the British record fee of £115m that Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo.
Antonio Conte confirms Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli
Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has sparked a potential January transfer window scramble after telling manager Antonio Conte he wants to leave.
The 23-year-old Georgia winger, valued at around £70million, is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest properties and has been linked with Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool, with the French capital seemingly his most likely destination.
He played a key part in Napoli’s first Serie A title win in 33 years in 2022-23 and is contracted to the club until 2027.
“Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club,” Conte told a press conference ahead of Napoli’s league match at home to Hellas Verona on Sunday.
“I spoke to him and he confirmed his plan to leave the club. I feel very disappointed because I spent six months trying to make him feel at the centre of the project, to make him see that something important could be done.
“There was a contract that was supposed to be renewed. Obviously I didn’t do enough to convince both parties to carry on together. I’ll take a step back because I can’t keep chained up a player who doesn’t want to stay. He’s not available for Verona. We’ll see what happens, we are losing an important player.
“We haven’t thought how to replace him yet, it was a bolt from the blue and today the most important thing is tomorrow’s match against Verona.
“If Kvara is a Napoli player today, tomorrow or on January 31st, we’ll see. The situation will be monitored but it’s right to leave the ball in the hands of the club, the player and his advisors.”
West Ham boss Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Marcus Rashford speculation
New West Ham boss Graham Potter distanced himself from speculation he wants to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.
Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Thursday and was in the dugout to watch his side lose their FA Cup third-round tie 2-1 at Aston Villa on Friday night.
Following his appointment at the London Stadium, the Hammers have been linked with wantaway Red Devils forward Rashford in the January transfer window but Potter remained tight-lipped.
West Ham boss Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Marcus Rashford speculation
The Manchester United forward has been linked with a move to the Hammers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments