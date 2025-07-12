The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Spurs’ Gibbs-White saga takes explosive twist, Gyokeres on strike, Arsenal agree Madueke
Arsenal have hit a stumbling block in their hope of a Viktor Gyokeres deal as Brentford set their price for Bryan Mbeumo
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. However, Gyokeres appears to be taking action over the impasse, with the Sweden striker having refused to show up to Sporting training, while Arsenal have also been busy in agreeing a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, but despite triggering the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are now considering legal action over what they believe to be an illegal approach.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.
Jordan Henderson set to join Brentford as free agent
Jordan Henderson is set to return to England by signing for Brentford on a free transfer.
The former Liverpool captain left Ajax after deciding not to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract with the Dutch club.
And Brentford have moved for the 35-year-old as they look for a replacement for Christian Norgaard, who has joined Arsenal.
Henderson, who is likely to sign a two-year contract, is expected to have a medical before completing his move to Brentford, which he hopes will enable him to keep his place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.
The midfielder, who has won 84 caps, was recalled by new England manager Thomas Tuchel, who values his experience.
Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League
Arsenal agree world record £1m fee with Liverpool for Smith
Arsenal have had a world-record bid accepted by Liverpool for forward Olivia Smith, which is set to make her the first £1m transfer in women’s football.
As first reported by the Guardian, the Gunners have beat competition from several clubs - including Women’s Super League champions Chelsea - to sign the 20-year-old Canada international.
Smith became Liverpool’s record signing when she joined from Sporting Lisbon for just over £200,000 last year and she scored seven goals for the Reds in her debut WSL campaign.
Arsenal have moved aggressively in the transfer market after winning the Women’s Champions League in May and the club want to compete with Chelsea on the domestic front.
Arsenal’s signing of Smith will eclipse the previous world record transfer in the women’s game set by Chelsea in January when they signed US international Naomi Girma for £900,000.
Gyokeres skips Sporting training
Reports emerging that Viktor Gyokeres will miss Sporting CP’s upcoming training sessions as “he only wants Arsenal”.
Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein are reporting that the Sweden striker report for preseason, with a five-year deal ready for him subject to a fee being agreed between the clubs.
Gyokeres has told Sporting’s president that he will not play for the club again.
Forest seek legal advice over Spurs' Gibbs-White approach
An extraordinary story coming out of Nottingham Forest – who’d have thought? – amid reports that the club are looking to sue Tottenham over their approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.
Gibbs-White was due to have a medical at Spurs today after the club triggered his £60m release clause. But Forest have reacted furiously to events and are seeking urgent legal advice to scupper the deal, reports the Telegraph.
