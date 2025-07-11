The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Gyokeres to Arsenal update, Liverpool face Diaz bid, Spurs trigger Gibbs-White release clause
Arsenal have hit a stumbling block in their hope of a Viktor Gyokeres deal as Brentford set their price for Bryan Mbeumo
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. The Premier League club's stance is to offer €65m, with potential performance-related add-ons of €5m and €10m, but that has not proven to be enough to add to the signing of Martin Zubimendi and Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard, while Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is another target.
Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and they have now triggered the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White to further bolster their attacking options.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Stoke sign former West Ham left-back Cresswell
Former West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has joined Stoke as a free agent.
Cresswell, 35, has signed a one-year deal after ending an 11-year spell with the Hammers.
Bournemouth bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic
Bournemouth have made a move to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, reports BBC Sport.
The 25-year-old, valued at £25m, is pursuing a move away from Stamford Bridge to play regular first team football after shining for Strasbourg last term.
The Cherries could sign Petrovic as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was the No 1 last term during a loan spell from Chelsea, but the Spaniard opted to join Arsenal permanently this month for £5m.
Sunderland sign Brighton winger Adingra
Sunderland have completed a deal for Simon Adingra from Brighton.
The Ivory Coast international will cost in excess of 21m, should bonuses be triggered.
And the 23-year-old has penned a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light after scoring twice and making two assists in 29 Premier League appearances last term.
"It's a pleasure to be here, and I cannot wait to get started," Adingra told the club's website.
"The club and the project are really exciting. I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland's future.
"Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible. It's a big challenge ahead – we'll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I'm ready for it."
Arsenal agree world record £1m fee with Liverpool for Smith
Arsenal have had their world record bid accepted by Liverpool to make Olivia Smith the first women’s football player worth £1m, as first reported by the Guardian.
The Gunners will bring in Smith from their Women's Super League rivals to better the current world record paid by Chelsea, at £900,000, for United States defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave last January.
Arsenal’s deal for the 20-year-old Canada international Smith will go through pending a medical and personal terms agreed between the two parties.
Smith has shone for the Reds since signing from Sporting last summer, scoring seven times in 20 SWL appearances in her debut campaign.
Liverpool from Portuguese side Sporting last summer and scored seven times in 20 WSL appearances in her debut season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments