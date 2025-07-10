The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal handed Gyokeres ultimatum as Napoli target £45m-rated Man United winger
Arsenal have hit a stumbling block in their hope of a Viktor Gyokeres deal as Brentford set their price for Bryan Mbeumo
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. The Premier League club's stance is to offer €65m, with potential performance-related add-ons of €5m and €10m. Arsenal and Gyokeres had reached agreement on personal terms and director Andrea Berta has flown to Lisbon to try and get things over the line. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and they have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They have re-opened negotiations with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga with a deal near.
Tottenham explore move for Yoane Wissa
Tottenham were linked with Bryan Mbeumo earlier in the transfer window but could Thomas Frank have his eye on a reunion with a different Brentford forward? BBC Sport suggest that Spurs are exploring the possibility of a deal for Yoane Wissa, who thrived alongside Mbeumo last season.
Forest target Bakayoko & Fofana as Elanga replacements
According to Sky, Nottingham Forest are interested in both Johan Bakayoko of PSV and Malick Fofana of Lyon as they look to replace the outgoing Anthony Elanga.
Several clubs in Europe are interested in both players, with PSV likely holding out for £30m for Bakayoko, while Lyon could be forced into selling Fofana for a cut price after their recent financial perils - The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reported last week that a bidding war may be brewing for him.
Bayern Munich hold talks with Christopher Nkunku
Bild in Germany report that Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Christopher Nkunku, and have held talks with the Chelsea forward’s camp. The Frenchman, who spent four seasons in Germany with RB Leipzig before his switch to London, appears out of favour under Enzo Maresca after the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.
It was, Kyle Walker said, “an opportunity I jumped at”. Two years ago, the scramble for his services was between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, a contest that meant a 33-year-old got a three-year deal. And so, had everything gone to either of his plans, he would now be planning for a final season at either the Etihad Stadium or the Allianz Arena.
Instead, the opportunity he grasped was to go to Burnley. One interpretation is to say that it is a sign of how far and how fast the mighty have fallen: a year ago, Walker played in the final of Euro 2024 and was (somehow) named in the team of the tournament. This season, he may have thought, would have ended with him captaining City to the Premier League or Champions League titles; perhaps even the Club World Cup.
Rather than the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, however, Walker is at the homelier confines of Turf Moor. He was not even named in the City squad that Pep Guardiola took to the United States.
Tottenham agree £55m fee with West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham have agreed a £55m fee with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus, 24, is now set to leave the London Stadium after two years at the club, with a medical in the pipeline ahead of penning a long-term deal.
Spurs reportedly had an initial £50m bid rejected from the Hammers but were able to find an agreement in the days that followed.
Kudus has an £85m release clause in his contract but West Ham have agreed to let him go for less, with the Ghana international goalscoring exploits dropping off slightly last term when compared to his debut season.
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran joins new club after just six months in Saudi Arabia
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has agreed a loan move to Fenerbahce just six months after joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Duran, who has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Colombian national side, headed to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £71m in January, but will relocate again to Istanbul to link up with Jose Mourinho’s side.
Jordan Henderson leaves Ajax in bid to earn England World Cup place
Jordan Henderson is leaving Ajax after his contract expired and is considering his next move.
The former Liverpool captain opted not to trigger a 12-month extension with the Dutch club as he tries to earn a place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.
Henderson, who has won 84 caps, was recalled to the England squad by new manager Thomas Tuchel and started last month’s win over Andorra.
The midfielder joined Ajax in January 2024 after terminating his contract with Saudi Arabia Pro-League side Al-Ettifaq.
Brighton and Villa eyeing Joao Palhinha
Former Fulham man Joao Palhinha could be set for a Premier League return after falling out of favour at Bayern Munich, according to Bild.
Brighton and Aston Villa have contacted Bayern to explore the possibility of signing Palhinha.
The Portuguese international midfielder is said to be keen on the idea of returning to England after recognising that game-time will be limited in Munich.
DONE DEAL: Rangers bring in Wolves defender on loan
Rangers have signed defender Nasser Djiga on a season-long loan deal from Wolves.
The 22-year-old is new boss Russell Martin's sixth signing of the summer, joining Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard.
The Burkina Faso centre-back arrived at Molineux on deadline day from Red Star Belgrade in a deal which runs up to 2030.
However, Djiga managed just six Premier League appearances under Vitor Pereira last season, making two starts.
Djiga joined up with the Rangers squad at their training camp at St George's Park, and he told the club's website: "I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe.
"I will try to give everything, to play every game, and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team."
