Transfer news live: Arsenal agree terms with Chelsea star, Blues sign Gittens, Man United capture defender
Personal terms have been struck with Noni Madueke, according to multiple reports, while Arsenal are also hoping to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke but are yet to make contact with Chelsea over a high-profile switch for the England winger. The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face competition from Tottenham and continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres – it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and hope to bring in more reinforcements. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21s winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
Tottenham look to Koni de Winter
Barcelona turn attention back to Luis Diaz
Big news: Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke
Big news in London as Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
The Athletic reports that the clubs have a good relationship, having done several deals in recent years, although you’d think Chelsea may not be delighted that this has gone on without club-to-club talks.
Jadon Sancho off to Turin?
Various reports – mainly in Italy – are linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Juventus, with the Serie A giants seemingly interested in ideal worth around £25m.
It is stressed that Juve have not found a deal with Manchester United, though they have made positive contacts with Sancho’s camp.
Mosquera wants to leave Valencia amid Arsenal interest
Defender Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly told Valencia that he has his heart set on joining Arsenal this summer, according to reports.
The La Liga outfit have previously rejected an offer for the defender and are understood to value the centre-back in the region of £25m.
Sky Sports News reported last week that the Gunners had opened talks over the 21-year-old and these talks are ongoing.
Will the player’s personal stance convince the Spanish side to settle for a lower than valued offer?
Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms
Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are among five players to tell Manchester United they want to leave the club after falling out of favour.
Antony, the second biggest signing in United’s history, and Tyrell Malacia are also keen to move elsewhere amid a possible exodus from Old Trafford and none of the quintet will start preseason training with United.
Rashford, whose No 10 shirt has been given to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is a target for Barcelona and has said he would “love” to play with Lamine Yamal.
Arsenal identify alternative targets to Viktor Gyokeres
It is added in that Mirror story that Benjamin Sesko and, perhaps more surprisingly, Ollie Watkins have been identified as possible striking alternatives for Arsenal if they are unable to seal a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.
DONE DEAL! Jamie Gittens announced by Chelsea
Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a seven-year deal.
The former England Under-21 winger arrives in a deal that could rise to £52m for the former Manchester City academy product.
“‘It feels great,’ Gittens said. ‘It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.
“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Our newest Blue is here... 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QSrfqtzx3Y— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 5, 2025
Arsenal set deadline over Viktor Gyokeres deal
The Mirrorreport that Mikel Arteta wants any possible deal for Viktor Gyokeres sewn up within the next two weeks. The Sporting striker is seemingly keen on a move, but a breakthrough in negotiations is seemingly yet to be made.
Borussia Dortmund exploring deal for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong
Borussia Dortmund are exploring a deal for Chelsea's Joshua Acheampong, among a number of clubs monitoring his situation.
The 19-year-old has been seen by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy as a prospect for the future, but the defender is known to want more first-team opportunities in order to progress.
There is now a belief among suitor clubs that Chelsea may be willing to do business for £35m, having previously rejected approaches - including loans.
