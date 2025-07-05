Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Transfer news live: Arsenal agree terms with Chelsea star, Blues sign Gittens, Man United capture defender

Personal terms have been struck with Noni Madueke, according to multiple reports, while Arsenal are also hoping to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 05 July 2025 11:49 EDT
Why Benjamin Sesko Is Perfect For Arsenal (And Why He's Not)

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke but are yet to make contact with Chelsea over a high-profile switch for the England winger. The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face competition from Tottenham and continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres – it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and hope to bring in more reinforcements. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21s winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.

all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:

Tottenham look to Koni de Winter

Tottenham could bolster their centre-back options by attempting to sign Genoa centre-back Koni de Winter, according to TalkSport. The Belgium defender is valued at around £22m but other clubs are also interested in the 23-year-old.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood5 July 2025 18:00

Barcelona turn attention back to Luis Diaz

Barcelona will consider turning their attention to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz after their top target Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood5 July 2025 17:20

Big news: Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke

Big news in London as Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The Athletic reports that the clubs have a good relationship, having done several deals in recent years, although you’d think Chelsea may not be delighted that this has gone on without club-to-club talks.

Lawrence Ostlere5 July 2025 16:39

Jadon Sancho off to Turin?

Various reports – mainly in Italy – are linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Juventus, with the Serie A giants seemingly interested in ideal worth around £25m.

It is stressed that Juve have not found a deal with Manchester United, though they have made positive contacts with Sancho’s camp.

Jadon Sancho may be on the move
Jadon Sancho may be on the move (AFP/Getty)
Mike Jones5 July 2025 16:20

Mosquera wants to leave Valencia amid Arsenal interest

Defender Cristhian Mosquera has reportedly told Valencia that he has his heart set on joining Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The La Liga outfit have previously rejected an offer for the defender and are understood to value the centre-back in the region of £25m.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the Gunners had opened talks over the 21-year-old and these talks are ongoing.

Will the player’s personal stance convince the Spanish side to settle for a lower than valued offer?

Mike Jones5 July 2025 16:00

Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are among five players to tell Manchester United they want to leave the club after falling out of favour.

Antony, the second biggest signing in United’s history, and Tyrell Malacia are also keen to move elsewhere amid a possible exodus from Old Trafford and none of the quintet will start preseason training with United.

Rashford, whose No 10 shirt has been given to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is a target for Barcelona and has said he would “love” to play with Lamine Yamal.

Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms

Ruben Amorim faces a major overhaul of his squad this summer
Richard Jolly5 July 2025 15:40

Arsenal identify alternative targets to Viktor Gyokeres

It is added in that Mirror story that Benjamin Sesko and, perhaps more surprisingly, Ollie Watkins have been identified as possible striking alternatives for Arsenal if they are unable to seal a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Ollie Watkins might be an Arsenal target
Ollie Watkins might be an Arsenal target (The FA via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 15:20

DONE DEAL! Jamie Gittens announced by Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a seven-year deal.

The former England Under-21 winger arrives in a deal that could rise to £52m for the former Manchester City academy product.

“‘It feels great,’ Gittens said. ‘It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Jamie Braidwood5 July 2025 15:14

Arsenal set deadline over Viktor Gyokeres deal

The Mirrorreport that Mikel Arteta wants any possible deal for Viktor Gyokeres sewn up within the next two weeks. The Sporting striker is seemingly keen on a move, but a breakthrough in negotiations is seemingly yet to be made.

(REUTERS)
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 15:00

Borussia Dortmund exploring deal for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong

Borussia Dortmund are exploring a deal for Chelsea's Joshua Acheampong, among a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

The 19-year-old has been seen by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy as a prospect for the future, but the defender is known to want more first-team opportunities in order to progress.

There is now a belief among suitor clubs that Chelsea may be willing to do business for £35m, having previously rejected approaches - including loans.

Borussia Dortmund exploring deal for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong

There is a belief Chelsea may be willing to sell Acheampong for £35m
Miguel Delaney5 July 2025 14:40

