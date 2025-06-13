Transfer news live: Man United want £85m striker, Liverpool eye Osimhen, Arsenal fight Bayern for winger

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Al Nassr

The transfer window has shut after a mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will re-open on 16 June and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.

There have been plenty of moves already in the Premier League with Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki among the biggest names to switch clubs.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker.

Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens though remain interested in signing him while Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after a fourth bid of £118m.

Over in Manchester, United have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers while Manchester City have signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

