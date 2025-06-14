Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Transfer news live: Spurs want Brentford duo, Arsenal submit Gyokeres bid plus Liverpool striker latest

Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 14 June 2025 04:31 EDT
Comments
FIFA Club World Cup: will CAF's African clubs upset the odds?

The transfer window has shut after a mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will re-open on 16 June and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.

Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after agreeing a £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:

Recommended

Wissa and Mbeumo on Spurs list

We start with Tottenham this morning, who the Guardian reports are keen to sign not just Bryan Mbeumo but also his partner in crime Yoane Wissa.

The duo were excellent this season for Brentford under manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs this week.

Frank wants to bring the duo, but Brentford will be reluctant to sell both of their star attackers in the same summer.

Norgaard said Brentford would be prepared if Mbeumo and Wissa departed
Norgaard said Brentford would be prepared if Mbeumo and Wissa departed (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2025 09:30

Transfer news live

Hello and welcome along as we track all the latest rumours and done deals in the transfer market. And there’s plenty to get stuck into this morning...

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2025 09:22

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in