The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Spurs want Brentford duo, Arsenal submit Gyokeres bid plus Liverpool striker latest
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window has shut after a mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will re-open on 16 June and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after agreeing a £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Wissa and Mbeumo on Spurs list
We start with Tottenham this morning, who the Guardian reports are keen to sign not just Bryan Mbeumo but also his partner in crime Yoane Wissa.
The duo were excellent this season for Brentford under manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs this week.
Frank wants to bring the duo, but Brentford will be reluctant to sell both of their star attackers in the same summer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments