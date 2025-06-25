The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Barcelona want Rashford on loan as Arsenal given Gyokeres boost
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat. The Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – while Chelsea’s Noni Madueke emerging as a surprise alternative target.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Tottenham, meanwhile, had been keen to reunited the forward with Thomas Frank but could switch their attentions to Eberechi Eze.
PSG have £55m bid for Zabarnyi rejected
PSG have reportedly had a £55m bid rejected for Bournemouth’s Illya Zabarnyi.
The Champions League winners are keen to bolster their backline and have supposedly agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old Ukrainian but the Cherries don’t want to sell.
The English side have already lost one of their key defensive options after Dean Huijsen departed for Real Madrid in a deal worth £50m, while left-back Milos Kerkez is on the verge of joining Liverpool for £40m.
Tottenham near deal for Japan defender
Tottenham are set to bolster their defensive options with the signature of Japan international Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale. The 20-year-old is highly rated and could yet develop into a first-teamer for Thomas Frank.
Benjamin Sesko stalemate leaves Arsenal looking at alternative options
Arsenal and RB Leipzig remain a little bit apart on their valuations of Benjamin Sesko, Miguel Delaney reports, which has left Mikel Arteta looking at alternative options.
Arsenal's doubt over Sesko deal
We start with the news that Arsenal are hesitating over Benjamin Sesko, not only because of RB Leipzig’s lofty price tag, but because of the striker’s wage demands.
The Mirror reports that Sesko would expect to become the club’s highest earner – currently thought to be Kai Havertz – and that Arsenal are strongly considering Viktor Gyokeres as a back-up option.
The Gunners are already in pole position for Gyokeres, having had a first bid rejected, and the Swedish striker is reported to told friends and family that he prefers the Emirates to Old Trafford as a destination.
Stones speaks out on his Man City future
John Stones has insisted he wants to stay at Manchester City and hopes to “shut down” any suggestions he will leave this summer.
Manager Pep Guardiola said he wants to trim his squad, which he described as “too long”, and now has seven centre-backs after the January signings of Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. And Stones, 31, is about to enter the last year of his contract, having only started six Premier League games in an injury-hit campaign.
But the England international, who has not played since February, is adamant he has no intention of leaving the Etihad Stadium.
“I want to stay here,” Stones said. “I love it. I’m here to help the team. I don’t know if there’s been any speculation [about going], but I hope that this kind of shuts it down.”
Tottenham eye Eberechi Eze after Bryan Mbeumo setback
Tottenham had been keen to reunite new manager Thomas Frank with Mbeumo, making Manchester United’s improved offer something of a setback. Talksport believe that Spurs will now switch their attentions to Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace as they consider parting with club captain Son Heung Min.
Juventus striker Kolo Muani responds to Chelsea transfer speculation
Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani is determined to stay in Turin once his loan spell ends after the Club World Cup.
The French striker has scored eight times in 16 Serie A games since temporarily leaving PSG in January and has now been linked with a move to Chelsea.
“I don’t know anything about Chelsea, I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup. We’ll see what happens on the market at the end of the competition,” Kolo Muani said.
“If it were only up to me, I’d stay here as I’m really happy at Juventus.”
The Chelsea-Man United swap deal that explains the transfer window’s latest trend
Swap deals that don’t make much footballing sense are becoming part and parcel of the Premier League when summer rolls around.
We’ve seen a number of strange cases over the past year or so. The exchanging of academy products Tim Iroegbunam and Lewis Dobbin in separate deals between Everton and Aston Villa, each for a reported £9m, raised some eyebrows last June - with the selling of youth players injecting clubs with “pure profit” in their accounts. A couple of months later, dealings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle saw rising midfield star Elliot Anderson move to the City Ground for £35m, while Forest’s backup Odysseas Vlachodimos, 30, joined the Magpies for £20m as part of the package - a baffling price that effectively meant Anderson joined for £15m and indicated that there were other factors at play.
This isn’t an exposé on the dodgy activities of Premier League clubs, because everyone knows what’s going on at this point. It was bound to happen once financial regulations - namely the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) - were tightened. Balancing the books has become an increasingly integral motivation to transfer business, and if there’s a way to work the system via a loophole while abiding by the letter of the law, teams will take advantage.
Marcus Rashford hints at Barcelona transfer after comments about Lamine Yamal
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he wants to play alongside Lamine Yamal for Barcelona and that he hopes he will be able to.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Rashford, who Manchester United are willing to sell. And the England international praised the 17-year-old winger Yamal during an interview with influencer Javi Ruiz.
