The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Sesko doubt, Man United’s surprise target, Liverpool to sell Quansah
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal next week, while they retain interest in Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and the Swede has reportedly told friends and family he’ll be moving to Arsenal this summer.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Sancho heading to Juventus?
According to Sky Sports, Juventus are exploring a potential move for Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is expected to leave Man United this summer after spending last season out on loan at Chelsea, who opted to pay a fine to not make the move permanent, and both Juventus and Napoli are interested.
The report states that United are willing to sell the winger for around £25m.
Corriere dello Sport claims the move will only happen if Juve fail in their bid to capture primary target Francisco Conceicao from Porto.
Bayern join Chelsea in battle for Bynoe-Gittens
Bayern Munich are “serious” about buying Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to kicker.
Bynoe-Gittens has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea this summer, having impressed in three seasons at Borussia Dortmund after switching from Manchester City’s academy in 2022.
But now Bayern are said to be interested, with director Max Eberl in direct conversation with the winger.
Liverpool-target Guehi considering options
Liverpool could miss out on defensive target Marc Guehi because the defender does not want to take a risk on his playing time next season.
That’s according to the Guardian, which reports that the Crystal Palace centre-back wants to make sure he features at next summer’s World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada.
Guehi is wanted by Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool and, with only one year left on his contract, Palace are keen to cash in now rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.
But Guehi is reluctant to make a move now that might jeopardise his England chances, and the competition at Liverpool – where Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the starting pair – is a serious consideration.
Arsenal baulk at Rodrygo wage demands
Arsenal face a major hurdle in their attempts to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, whose wage demands would make him one of the highest earners at the club.
Rodrygo wants more than £10m per year, according to AS, putting him in the bracket of Arsenal’s highest earners who include Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.
Rashford drops Barcelona transfer hint
Rashford hints at Barcelona transfer after question about Yamal
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he wants to play alongside Lamine Yamal for Barcelona and that he hopes he will be able to.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Rashford, who Manchester United are willing to sell. And the England international praised the 17-year-old winger Yamal during an interview with a Spanish influencer, Javi Ruiz.
When asked if he wanted to play with the Euro 2024 winner, Rashford replied: “Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we’ll see.”
Quansah nears move to Bayer Leverkusen as Liverpool agree fee for defender
Liverpool have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to €41m (£35m).
The defender is expected to join the 2024 Bundesliga champions as the summer trading between the two clubs continues.
Liverpool could have a buy-back clause in the deal, which is likely to go through after the end of England Under-21s’ European Championship campaign, with Quansah helping Lee Carsley’s team reach the semi-finals.
Arsenal's doubt over Sesko deal
We start with the news that Arsenal are hesitating over Benjamin Sesko, not only because of RB Leipzig’s lofty price tag, but because of the striker’s wage demands.
The Mirror reports that Sesko would expect to become the club’s highest earner – currently thought to be Kai Havertz – and that Arsenal are strongly considering Viktor Gyokeres as a back-up option.
The Gunners are already in pole position for Gyokeres, having had a first bid rejected, and the Swedish striker is reported to told friends and family that he prefers the Emirates to Old Trafford as a destination.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments