Transfer news live: Bayern battle Chelsea for Gittens, Liverpool blow and Arsenal’s Rodrygo hurdle
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, have made Wirtz their club-record signing and now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal next week, as well as Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and the Swede has reportedly told friends and family he’ll be moving to Arsenal this summer.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.
Fer Lopez joins Wolves
Wolves have announced that they have completed the signing of Celta Vigo attacker Fer Lopez.
He joins for just under £20m, with the deal potentially rising to £21.3m (€25m) with add-ons.
The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the club.
Partey set to leave Arsenal
Thomas Partey looks set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month. The midfielder was in negotiations over extending his stay at the club but talks are now at a standstill, according to ESPN.
Partey been linked with a move to Barcelona and drawn interest from Turkey. The 32-year-old is a key cog int he Gunners midfield but their impending signing of Martin Zubimendi softens the blow.
Arsenal baulk at Rodrygo wage demands
Arsenal face a major hurdle in their attempts to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, whose wage demands would make him one of the highest earners at the club.
Rodrygo wants more than £10m per year, according to AS, putting him in the bracket of Arsenal’s highest earners who include Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.
Liverpool-target Guehi considering options
Liverpool could miss out on defensive target Marc Guehi because the defender does not want to take a risk on his playing time next season.
That’s according to the Guardian, which reports that the Crystal Palace centre-back wants to make sure he features at next summer’s World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada.
Guehi is wanted by Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool and, with only one year left on his contract, Palace are keen to cash in now rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.
But Guehi is reluctant to make a move now that might jeopardise his England chances, and the competition at Liverpool – where Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the starting pair – is a serious consideration.
Bayern join Chelsea in battle for Bynoe-Gittens
Bayern Munich are “serious” about buying Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to kicker.
Bynoe-Gittens has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea this summer, having impressed in three seasons at Borussia Dortmund after switching from Manchester City’s academy in 2022.
But now Bayern are said to be interested, with director Max Eberl in direct conversation with the winger.
Brighton want Elliott
Brighton are preparing a £40m bid for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, according to various reports.
Elliott has admitted his Liverpool future is uncertain as he eyes more playing time and is currently with England at the U21 Euros.
The 22-year-old is said to be the Seagulls’ main summer target and Elliott reportedly turned down a move to Nottingham Forest over concerns about their style of play. Brighton are said to pose no such problems.
He made 45 appearances for the Reds last season, but struggled for starts, and Arne Slot is reported to be happy to let him move on.
Sancho heading to Juventus?
According to Sky Sports, Juventus are exploring a potential move for Jadon Sancho.
Sancho is expected to leave Man United this summer after spending last season out on loan at Chelsea, who opted to pay a fine to not make the move permanent, and both Juventus and Napoli are interested.
The report states that United are willing to sell the winger for around £25m.
Newcastle chase Rashford
Newcastle are eager to sign Marcus Rashford as the England international seeks a route out of his Old Trafford nightmare.
According to The Sun, Newcastle's preference is for a season-long loan while Manchester United would prefer a permanent sale.
Rashford's current deal runs until 2028, and he is one of the highest earners in the Premier League. He impressed on loan at Aston Villa last season and while Barcelona were linked, they are said to have moved on.
Liverpool eager for Fofana
Malick Fofana was on Chelsea’s radar but now Liverpool have joined the race for the Lyon star.
The French club are demanding £43m for the 20-year-old, who is said to favour a move to Merseyside.
French outlet L’Equipe are reporting that Chelsea have opened talks over a move but now Liverpool have made contact with the player's new agents, after he joined Roc Nation. Man United are also said to be interested.
Earlier this year, Fofana’s former agent Bobo Fofana confirmed the youngster preferred Liverpool, saying: “The choice of heart would be Liverpool.”
