Transfer news live: Liverpool close on Kerkez after Wirtz, Arsenal move for Gyokeres and Sesko, Mbeumo to Man Utd
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, have made Wirtz their club-record signing and now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal next week, as well as Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and the Swede has reportedly told friends and family he’ll be moving to Arsenal this summer.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.
Quansah set for Leverkusen
We mentioned the Liverpool-Marc Guehi link earlier and that makes even more sense given Jarell Quansah is on the brink of sealing his move to Bayer Leverkusen.
According to Fabrizio Romano, it will be agreed in the next 24 hours or so with the clubs at the final stages of negotiation with a fee set to be around £30m plus £5m add-ons. Quansah himself is happy to move.
Chelsea to swoop for Pedro
Joao Pedro has been heavily linked with Newcastle this summer but Chelsea may well swoop in to hijack the move.
The Brighton forward is said to be available for around £60m, with Newcastle in talks with the Seagulls but The Sun are now saying that Chelsea have real interest in the Brazilian.
Both clubs can offer Champions League football so it would come down to the players’ preference.
Liverpool to make big bid for Guehi
With Jarell Quansah heading to Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool are set to launch a bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.
That’s according to The Telegraph , who say the Reds are in pole position to sign the England man, despite interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.
Spurs bid £70m for Guehi in January (£55m guaranteed) but couldn’t convince Palace to sell. However, the defender is now entering the final year of his contract, which may force the Eagles’s hand.
Liverpool in for Isak?
With much of the rest of the squad seemingly in top shape ahead of 2025/26, Liverpool continue to be linked with a range of strikers.
Alexander Isak has been touted as the club’s “dream” target, though with Newcastle having qualified for the Champions League it is seen as unlikely that they let their star player leave.
Nevertheless, Reds fans can hope – Isak has transformed into one of the best strikers in world football in recent months, and his signature would certainly make Liverpool favourites for back-to-back league titles (and probably a European Cup to add to it).
Liverpool agree deal for Milos Kerkez
Liverpool have agreed a deal worth around £40m to sign Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.
The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal at Anfield, and joins after two seasons with the Cherries.
According to Fabrizio Romano, he’ll be in Merseyside on Tuesday to complete the deal.
Bournemouth have signed French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes as a replacement for Kerkez, with the 23-year-old joining on a five-year contract in a deal worth around £14m.
Liverpool break club record spend to sign Florian Wirtz
Florian Wirtz has joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record £100m.
The German has signed a five-year contract after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.
Wirtz's fee could rise to a British record of £116m if Liverpool enjoy sustained success during his first five years at Anfield.
