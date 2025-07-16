The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Bayern prepare bid for Diaz, Liverpool open talks for Isak, Gyokeres move delayed
Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
And the biggest move of the window could be about to happen, with Liverpool starting talks with Newcastle over a potential £120m move for Alaxander Isak, according to the Athletic. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Tottenham’s window sprung into life last week with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, though Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against them over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool reveal Luis Diaz plan after rejecting Bayern Munich bid
Liverpool have rejected an opening offer of €67.5m from Bayern Munichfor Luis Diaz and remain adamant that the Colombian forward is not for sale.
The German champions had already made an approach for Diaz, which Liverpool had rebuffed, but they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.
Liverpool see Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League title and who flourished as both a left winger and a striker for Arne Slot, as a key player for this season and the rest of his contract, which ends in 2027.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments